Powell: We believe that a stablecoin framework needs to be established and progress is being made
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we believe it is necessary to establish a stablecoin framework and progress is being made.
PANews
2025/07/01 22:33
FATF’s crypto checklist hints at the next regulatory crackdown
The FATF is shaping global crypto rules from behind the scenes, with stablecoins and DeFi next in line for scrutiny.
PANews
2025/07/01 22:33
Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high and rising 163% this year
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailianshe, Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high, and soared 163% this year. On the news front, Robinhood announced on
PANews
2025/07/01 22:26
BNB Chain Foundation strategically holds IDOL, MEET48 Global Idol Finals Report sets a record of consuming 16 million tokens
On June 30, BNB Chain Foundation officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48's official token IDOL . Prior to this, MEET48, the world's first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and
PANews
2025/07/01 22:24
Boba receives $70 million in capital commitments and reaches token transfer agreement with FTX Recovery Trust
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Chainwire, the Boba Governance Foundation announced that it has received a $70 million funding commitment from the Awaken Foundation and LDA Capital
PANews
2025/07/01 22:13
Bitcoin Layer2 network Botanix mainnet launched, reducing block time to 5 seconds
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Botanix Labs, the development team of Botanix, announced today that its Bitcoin native blockchain project Botanix mainnet has been officially
PANews
2025/07/01 22:03
Powell: The vast majority of Fed members expect to cut interest rates later this year, and it is impossible to say whether it is too early to consider a rate cut in July
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the vast majority of Federal Reserve members expect to cut interest rates later this year,
PANews
2025/07/01 21:56
HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development
PANews reported on July 1 that the Hong Kong SAR Government announced on June 30 the appointment and reappointment of 20 non-official members of the Task Force on the Development
PANews
2025/07/01 21:53
Competition heats up as crypto exchanges vie for European market
Competition is heating up as more exchanges set up operations in Europe, where MiCA provides new “rules of the road.”
PANews
2025/07/01 21:42
Fed Chairman Powell: Expect higher inflation during the summer
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that if we ignore the tariff factor, inflation will run as expected and expected; the US
PANews
2025/07/01 21:40
