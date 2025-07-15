2025-07-18 Friday

The Blockchain Group raises €6 million to advance Bitcoin vault strategy

The Blockchain Group raises €6 million to advance Bitcoin vault strategy

PANews reported on July 15 that The Blockchain Group announced that it has completed a capital increase of approximately 6 million euros to strengthen its Bitcoin Vault corporate strategy. Of
PANews 2025/07/15 14:15
Bitcoin-powered darknet Abacus Market goes dark — exit scam or silent takedown?

Bitcoin-powered darknet Abacus Market goes dark — exit scam or silent takedown?

Abacus Market, once the largest Bitcoin-enabled darknet marketplace serving Western users, has gone dark in what analysts believe is a major exit scam. TRM Labs reported on July 14 that the platform’s web infrastructure, including its clearnet mirror, became unreachable…
Crypto.news 2025/07/15 14:05
James Wynn has opened a 10x leverage long position in PEPE

James Wynn has opened a 10x leverage long position in PEPE

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn has returned to the market and has currently opened a $PEPE long position with a 10x leverage
PANews 2025/07/15 14:01
PeckShield: ArcadiaFi lost about $2.5 million in attack

PeckShield: ArcadiaFi lost about $2.5 million in attack

PANews reported on July 15 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Arcadia Finance platform was hacked and lost about $2.5 million in crypto assets. The attacker has exchanged the stolen funds for
PANews 2025/07/15 13:53
XerpaAI Completes $6 Million Seed Round to Fuel AI-Driven Growth

XerpaAI Completes $6 Million Seed Round to Fuel AI-Driven Growth

PANews reported on July 15 that XerpaAI , an artificial intelligence growth platform, announced the completion of a $ 6 million seed round led by UFLY Capital . This round
PANews 2025/07/15 13:45
HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year , revenue increased by
PANews 2025/07/15 13:10
Banks Engaging in Crypto ‘Safekeeping’ Must Strengthen Risk Controls: US Fed Agencies

Banks Engaging in Crypto 'Safekeeping' Must Strengthen Risk Controls: US Fed Agencies

Three US Fed banking regulators issued a joint statement on Monday, reminding banks that offer crypto custody to follow risk-management considerations. The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) discussed how existing laws, regulations and risk-management protocols apply to crypto ‘safekeeping.’ The agencies clarified that the statement does not create any new supervisory expectations, emphasizing the need for stronger risk-management practices. “[The statement] reminds banks that provide or are considering providing safekeeping of such assets that they must do so in a safe and sound manner and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.” @federalreserve @FDICgov @USOCC issue joint statement on risk-management considerations for crypto-asset safekeeping: https://t.co/1VFNYCx75T — Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) July 14, 2025 Banks Can Provide Crypto Custody in Two Forms: Fed Agencies The trio of agencies stressed that the proper way to custody such assets involves “controlling the cryptographic keys associated with the crypto-asset in a manner that complies with applicable laws and regulations,” a detailed 7-page memo read. Further, banks can offer crypto custody in two forms: fiduciary and non-fiduciary, they added. In a fiduciary arrangement, where banks are legally authorized to act on behalf of clients like a trustee, specific federal regulations (12 CFR 9 or 150) must be followed. Additionally, state laws and regulations, and any other applicable legal provisions, are also in place, the statement noted. For non-fiduciary services, banks are mandated to implement robust protections to safeguard customers’ digital assets. This includes protection against cyber threats, data loss and mismanagement of private keys. Fed Agencies’ Pivot From Previous Crypto Guidances US Fed agencies have previously restricted banks from easily engaging with crypto businesses under the Biden administration. In March, the current crypto-friendly President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited crypto order that sets a federal agenda meant to move U.S. digital assets businesses into friendly oversight. As a result, the FDIC officially removed “reputational risk” as a factor in bank supervision, creating a significant victory for the crypto space. The agency also issued new guidance that cleared the way for supervised banks in the US to engage in crypto-related activities without seeking prior approval. 🏦 The @FDICgov revised its crypto policy, letting banks engage in digital asset services without prior approval. Oversight continues through post-notification reviews. #CryptoRegulation #FDIC https://t.co/lOsoTfKKtN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 29, 2025 The latest statement from the agencies arrives on the first day of the U.S. House of Representatives’ self-described Crypto Week . Starting July 14, the GOP aims to push three key crypto bills this week, including the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act.
CryptoNews 2025/07/15 13:04
Arcadia Finance: Please remove Rebalancer permissions immediately

Arcadia Finance: Please remove Rebalancer permissions immediately

PANews reported on July 15 that Arcadia Finance posted on its official X account that the team has noticed that attackers have conducted unauthorized transactions through Rebalancer. The official urgently
PANews 2025/07/15 13:02
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

Kazakhstan is moving deeper into crypto, following the lead of sovereign funds in the US, Norway and the Middle East. It now plans to channel part of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, along with National Fund assets, into digital asset-related investments. The announcement came from National Bank Chairman Timur Suleimenov, who revealed at a recent press conference that Kazakhstan’s alternative portfolios will soon include exposure to crypto assets, local outlet Kursiv reported . These portfolios follow more aggressive investment strategies, aiming for higher returns while accepting a greater level of risk. Kazakhstan plans to allocate part of its national reserves to crypto assets and set up a national crypto reserve for confiscated assets, while exploring state-owned enterprises’ involvement in mining. https://t.co/KsrtgpATUe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 14, 2025 Officials Cite Global Examples as Kazakhstan Mulls Crypto Exposure for Reserves “We looked at the experience of the Norwegian fund, the American experience, the experience of the Middle East funds,” Suleimenov said. “They have certain investments either in crypto assets directly or in ETFs and shares of companies that are closely related to crypto assets. They are quite small.” While the scale of Kazakhstan’s investment remains undecided, the country is clearly signaling its intent to join a growing club of sovereign wealth managers who see crypto as part of a diversified portfolio. Suleimenov stressed, however, that volatility remains a concern. “This is a difficult question, so there is no need to rush here,” he said. “Yes, such assets can bring high returns, but at the same time they are highly volatile.” Crypto Reserve to Be Funded by State Mining and Seized Crypto Holdings In a separate but related move, the National Bank confirmed plans to build a state crypto reserve. This new digital fund will store assets confiscated in criminal cases and could eventually receive contributions from state-backed crypto mining operations. Infrastructure to manage and safeguard this reserve is already under development. Suleimenov added that if enterprises mine crypto on behalf of the state, a portion of those earnings, through taxes or other obligations, could be funneled into the reserve. As Legal Infrastructure Grows, Kazakhstan Tightens Oversight on Unlicensed Crypto Activity Kazakhstan’s crypto ambitions go beyond investment. Last month, the government said it would formally introduce a legal framework for a state-run crypto reserve . The model will borrow international best practices from sovereign funds, including transparency, sound governance and long-term sustainability. Still, regulatory caution remains. Kazakhstan’s authorities have proposed new administrative and criminal penalties for transactions involving digital assets on the grey market. Currently, crypto trading is permitted only through licensed platforms based in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The central bank also plans to curb digital asset advertising to reduce retail exposure. Kazakhstan’s evolving relationship with crypto began in 2021, when Chinese miners relocated following Beijing’s clampdown on the industry. At its peak, the country handled over 27% of global Bitcoin mining activity. Although low energy costs initially made Kazakhstan attractive, the surge overwhelmed the power grid and exposed gaps in regulation. Now, with stricter rules and a clearer policy roadmap, Kazakhstan looks set to cement its place in the global crypto economy, both as a mining base and a sovereign investor.
CryptoNews 2025/07/15 12:37
AguilaTrades' high leverage BTC position's floating profit has shrunk significantly

AguilaTrades' high leverage BTC position's floating profit has shrunk significantly

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yu Jin, AguilaTrades had just added 1,000 BTC in the early morning, but reduced its position half an hour ago due to
Bitcoin
BTC$119,857.35+1.41%
PANews 2025/07/15 12:26

