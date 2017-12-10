Tokenomi AaveToken (AAVE)

Tokenomi AaveToken (AAVE)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang AaveToken (AAVE), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
Informasi AaveToken (AAVE)

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://aave.com/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/aave/aave-protocol/blob/master/docs/Aave_Protocol_Whitepaper_v1_0.pdf
Explorer Blok:
https://solscan.io/token/3vAs4D1WE6Na4tCgt4BApgFfENbm8WY7q4cSPD1yM4Cg

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga AaveToken (AAVE)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk AaveToken (AAVE), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 5.06B
Total Suplai:
--
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 15.19M
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
--
All-Time High:
$ 665.2893
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 332.73
Struktur Token AaveToken (AAVE) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token AAVE diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Aave (AAVE) is one of the most prominent DeFi protocols, with comprehensive tokenomics that drive its governance, incentivize ecosystem participation, underpin security, and ensure protocol sustainability. Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown encompassing its issuance, allocation, utility and incentive mechanisms, as well as the token’s locking and unlocking rules.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Original Token & Migration:
    Aave initially launched as ETHLend using LEND tokens. In 2020, a migration occurred (100 LEND = 1 AAVE).

  • Max Supply:
    The AAVE token has a fixed maximum supply of 16 million.

  • Initial Distribution:

    • 13 million AAVE allocated to LEND holders for migration (claimable at 100:1 ratio).
    • 3 million AAVE minted into the Aave Ecosystem Reserve at genesis.

  • Unlock Schedule:
    Most of the tokens became available to the community and Ecosystem Reserve at launch (Sept. 24, 2020), avoiding long-term vesting cliffs commonly seen in early token launches. Earlier LEND allocations had specific unlock dates ranging from 2017 to 2020, primarily via instant “cliff” unlocks.

Unlock Table Example

DateAmountAllocation RecipientGroupUnlock TypeUnlock Timing
2017-12-1010,000,000Public SalePublic InvestorsCliffInstant
2020-09-243,000,000Ecosystem ReserveCommunity/IncentivesCliffInstant
2017-12-10+Small amountsPromotions, Core Dev, etc.Company/Treasury, TeamCliffInstant

Allocation Mechanism

Genesis Allocation Breakdown

Allocation CategoryAmount (AAVE)% of Max Supply
LEND Holders (public)13,000,00081.25%
Ecosystem Reserve3,000,00018.75%
Total16,000,000100%
  • Prior LEND allocations to team, development, and marketing were distributed via scheduled unlocks up to 2020.
  • The Ecosystem Reserve is controlled via on-chain governance, used to fund incentives, grants, and liquidity programs.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Use Cases:

  • Governance:
    AAVE is the sole governance token; users must hold or stake AAVE/stkAAVE to submit/vote on proposals.

    • Minimum of 1,600 AAVE is required to submit proposals.

  • Platform Incentives:

    • Safety Module Staking: Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT, GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop protocol insolvency risk. In return, they earn daily “Safety Incentive” rewards, totaling 820 AAVE/day (from the Ecosystem Reserve).
    • Liquidity Mining: Historical use of stkAAVE for incentivizing depositors/borrowers, mostly on Aave V2 (since discontinued in 2022).
    • Grants and Ecosystem Initiatives: Funding grants for ecosystem development (via Grants DAO), integration incentives, developer bounties.

  • Collateral:
    AAVE can be posted as collateral on Aave markets but cannot be borrowed from the protocol.

Fee Sharing & Returns:

  • Staked AAVE earns Safety Incentives and may qualify for other protocol earnings based on governance decisions.
  • Rate and scope of incentives may be altered by governance.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

Staking (Safety Module):

  • Locking:

    • Users must stake AAVE/ABPT/GHO to the Safety Module, receiving corresponding staked tokens (stkAAVE, etc.).
    • Staked tokens are subject to a “cooldown period” before they can be withdrawn.

  • Unlocking / Cooldown:

    • The cooldown period is currently 20 days (as of April 2024), adjustable by governance.
    • After the cooldown period, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, the cooldown resets.
    • During staking, users are exposed to “Shortfall Event” risk, where up to 30% of staked assets may be slashed if the protocol suffers insolvency.

Unlock Schedule for Early Allocations:

Many early allocations (for LEND team/dev/marketing) were distributed with immediate (“cliff”) unlocks—biannual tranche releases between 2017-2019. By 2020, these allocations had fully unlocked.

Network Deployments & Ecosystem Position

  • AAVE is live on multiple EVM-compatible chains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more.
  • The AAVE token contract and its staking system have been professionally audited multiple times and have successfully withstood several DeFi stress events.

Additional Notes

  • The Aave DAO determines future incentive schemes, liquidity mining campaigns, or further treasury deployment.
  • Aave’s transition from LEND to AAVE, and then ongoing multichain expansion, optimized for both security and flexibility.
  • The protocol is widely regarded as having one of the fairest and most transparent distributions, with strong community/DAO control over its treasury.

Summary Table

FeatureMechanism
IssuanceFixed Max Supply: 16M AAVE. Migration: LEND→AAVE in 2020
AllocationLEND Holders (81.25%), Ecosystem Reserve (18.75%)
UsageGovernance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, ecosystem incentives
IncentivesSafety Module rewards (820 AAVE/day), historic liquidity mining, ecosystem grants
LockingStaking in Safety Module; subject to cooldown (20 days)
UnlockingMust wait for cooldown, then withdraw within 2 days; historical allocations were instant
DAO ControlEcosystem Reserve, rewards, and proposal creation all governed on-chain

Critical Insights & Implications

  • Decentralized Governance: Empowerment of token holders through both on-chain and cross-chain voting, with a robust, battle-tested governance model (V3).
  • Security and Incentive Alignment: The Safety Module aligns incentives to secure protocol funds—staking risk is paired with attractive incentives, fully controlled by DAO.
  • Sustainable Distribution: Most major emissions are complete; inflation risk is minimized. Ongoing rewards are sourced from the Reserve and approved via governance.
  • Active Ecosystem: Grants, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem incentives continue under DAO stewardship, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness.

Aave’s tokenomics balance strong security, decentralized governance, and user incentives, serving as a design reference across the DeFi landscape.

Tokenomi AaveToken (AAVE): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi AaveToken (AAVE) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token AAVE yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token AAVE yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi AAVE, jelajahi harga live token AAVE!

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.