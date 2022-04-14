Tokenomi ARC (ARC)
Informasi ARC (ARC)
ARC is an innovative technology company committed to revolutionizing Web3 through its AI-powered Reactor, comprehensive DeFi ecosystem, and dApp store.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga ARC (ARC)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk ARC (ARC), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token ARC (ARC) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token ARC diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a modular, Rust-based AI agent framework designed for blockchain environments, emphasizing performance, composability, and the alignment of developer and community interests. Its tokenomics are constructed to ensure broad initial distribution, incentivize both users and developers, and foster sustainable, long-term growth within the ecosystem.
1. Issuance Mechanism
ARC adopted a block-based, deflationary issuance model:
- Initial Issuance Rate: Began at ~4.75 ARC per block.
- Decay Schedule: The issuance rate declines exponentially over time:
- At 1.5 years, ~4.75 ARC per block.
- At 10 years, ~2.5 ARC per block.
- At 20 years, ~1.2 ARC per block.
- At 30 years, ~0.55 ARC per block.
- The curve reflects a smooth, exponential reduction, making the total future supply highly predictable and supporting long-term scarcity.
- This schedule was inherited from the token's prior form (ATC, 1:1 rebrand to ARC), and is similar to Bitcoin or other hard-capped, deflationary crypto assets.
2. Allocation Mechanism
ARC prioritized a wide, community-facing distribution with a modest allocation for internal stakeholders:
|Category
|Percentage of Supply
|Notes
|Circulating (Initial)
|90%
|Circulating from the start; reflects fair launch ethos
|Prize Pools
|5%
|For ecosystem growth and developer incentives
|Founders/Team
|Not explicitly stated, but presumed low
|Favors community over insiders
|Project Vetting/Proposal Reserves
|Not quantified
|Team actively vets projects to receive incentives
- The tokenomics enabled over 90% of supply to be tradable and accessible from genesis, a notably decentralizing move compared to typical multi-year vesting patterns in the sector.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ARC acts as the core utility and incentive token in several ways:
- Ecosystem Currency: Required for deploying apps/agents on the ARC ecosystem.
- Staking/Prizes: Used to incentivize strong agent performance and reward competitive development—e.g., developers compete for prize pools in hackathons or feature bounties.
- Liquidity Routing/Pairing: Projects launching through ARC Forge (the ARC launchpad) must pair their tokens with ARC for liquidity, echoing models seen in the Virtuals ecosystem but with more curation for quality.
- Platform Alignment: Most secondary project launches, liquidity pools, and user-facing features are designed to direct value and usage through ARC, promoting a network effect and platform stickiness.
4. Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanism
- Circulating Supply: Over 90% of tokens were circulating from the outset. Recent supply data confirms that ARC’s entire 1 billion supply remains in circulation as of May 2025, with no significant new emissions outside the ongoing block rewards.
- Prize/Development Pools: The 5% pool for prize and developer grants is the main tranch subject to controlled release, doled out at the discretion of the ARC team based on competition/hackathon results and project vetting.
- Liquidity Events: Some ARC is temporarily locked in liquidity pools and as part of onchain deployments (e.g., as in the askjimmy hedge fund project, where ~1% of ARC was locked to incentivize protocol utility).
- Team/Advisor Allocations: If present, not subject to standard long-term vesting schedules given the high initial circulating ratio; specifics not explicitly stated in current disclosures.
5. Unlocking Timeline
- No Major Pending Unlocks: There are no scheduled, large unlock events or vesting cliffs remaining for ARC. The supply has been steady at 1 billion tokens over the past week, and no token unlock events are documented for the foreseeable future.
- Prize Pool Disbursement: Unlocks from this pool only happen gradually through community events, grants, or ecosystem bootstraps—not via automated or predetermined release schedules.
6. Additional Context & Market Structure
- Token Launch Approach: ARC's launch was branded as a "fair launch," with very little reserved for insiders and broad access at inception, aiming to foster organic community participation.
- Governance: ARC holders influence project vetting, allocation of prize pools, and broader network decisions, with a preference for quality and developer impact.
- Platform Growth: ARC acts as a base pair for new agent tokens, further incentivizing holding and usage over mere speculation.
Key Takeaways
- ARC's model emphasizes fairness, high initial decentralization, and community-driven development.
- The issuance mechanism ensures controlled inflation and a gradually declining new-supply curve.
- Incentives focus on developer engagement, real-world ecosystem growth, and direct rewards for building on the ARC stack.
- There are no major lock-ups remaining, and the supply is not subject to significant upcoming dilution.
For deeper technical resources and further updates, explore:
- ARC Repository
- ARC Prize Pool Announcements
This structure positions AI Rig Complex as a uniquely transparent and incentive-aligned platform in the expanding decentralized AI agent ecosystem.
Tokenomi ARC (ARC): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi ARC (ARC) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token ARC yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token ARC yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi ARC, jelajahi harga live token ARC!
