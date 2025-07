Informasi Housecoin (HOUSE)

A meme coin designed to hedge against the overheated US real estate market by opposing excessively high property prices.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.webuyhousecoins.com/ Explorer Blok: https://solscan.io/token/DitHyRMQiSDhn5cnKMJV2CDDt6sVct96YrECiM49pump