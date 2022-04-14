Tokenomi NEAR (NEAR)
Informasi NEAR (NEAR)
NEARProtocol adalah protokol dasar yang sangat skalabel yang memastikan bahwa DApps dapat berjalan cukup cepat di perangkat seluler. NEARProtocol memungkinkan pengembang untuk membangun DApps blockchain seluler dan menjalankannya di mesin lokal pengguna, sambil memberi pengembang informasi penting tentang DApps. Melalui pengirisan negara, jumlah node di blockchain dan jaringan diizinkan untuk menskalakan secara linier, dan tujuannya adalah 100kTPS berdasarkan 1 juta node seluler. NEAR digunakan untuk membayar validator, yang menyediakan sumber daya komputasi dan penyimpanan yang langka untuk jaringan.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga NEAR (NEAR)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk NEAR (NEAR), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token NEAR (NEAR) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token NEAR diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
1. Token Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: NEAR Protocol operates with a fixed annual inflation rate of ~5% based on the total token supply. The initial supply at the Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020 was 1 billion NEAR tokens.
- Supply Schedule: There is a continuous token issuance, with 5% new tokens created each year relative to the total token supply. Of this, 10% of the newly issued tokens annually is allocated directly to the NEAR treasury for ecosystem development and incentives.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The allocation from the initial 1 billion NEAR tokens was as follows (approximate percentages):
- Community Grants and Programs: 17.2%
- Operations Grants: 11.4%
- Foundation Endowment: 10%
- Early Ecosystem: 11.7%
- Remaining tokens were allocated to core contributors, backers, small backers, and community sale participants.
- Transparency: While general categories are public, exact associated wallet addresses for these allocations are not disclosed.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: NEAR tokens are used for paying network transaction (gas) fees, deploying smart contracts, storing data, and making state changes. Storage-staked tokens are locked for the duration of storage and cannot be used elsewhere until storage is released.
- Fee Distribution:
- 70% of transaction fees are burned (removed from supply).
- 30% of transaction fees are rewarded to smart contract creators associated with the relevant transaction.
- Notably, gas fees are not awarded to validators; validator incentives are separate.
- Governance/Staking (veNEAR Proposal):
- A major proposal as of July–December 2024, still under discussion, introduces vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR).
- Locking NEAR for between 3 and 48 months earns users veNEAR (non-transferrable) and proportional governance/voting power. Longer lock-up periods grant higher voting power multipliers: e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR.
- veNEAR holders: Earn NEAR-based rewards (APY), with reward rates set by a Screening Committee, paid from NEAR treasury funds (from the 10% of annual inflation directed to the treasury), and potentially other ecosystem revenue sources.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- Team, Foundation, Backer Lock-Ups: Team, foundation, and certain backer allocations are subject to vesting/lock-up schedules to align incentives and limit sudden market supply.
- Storage Staking: NEAR staked as storage collateral is locked for the required period and is illiquid until storage is released.
- veNEAR Locking: If the governance proposal is enacted, voluntary locking of NEAR for governance will follow a strict lockup (3–48 months) with no early unlock.
- Public Vesting Data: While the lockup and vesting schedule are referenced and were linked in official material, there is no current, centralized public schedule detailing every future unlock for all allocations.
5. Unlocking Time
- Team/Foundation/Venture: Historically, these allocations have vesting over multiple years, with monthly or quarterly unlocks. Specific unlock dates for future tranches are often referenced in project documentation but detailed recent and upcoming unlock schedules were not available in the latest data.
- veNEAR Unlocking: Governed strictly by the user-defined lock period (minimum 3, maximum 48 months). Upon maturity, locked NEAR becomes liquid, and the associated voting power ceases.
- Storage Staking: NEAR is unlocked as soon as storage is released and not before.
- Ecosystem Funds: Often vest according to custom multi-year schedules; direct, up-to-date breakdowns require tracking through governance forums or reported disclosures.
Summary Table: NEAR Token Economic Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|~5% annual inflation, supply increases continuously
|Allocation
|Community grants, ecosystem, backers, team, foundation
|Usage / Incentive
|Network fees (gas/storage), governance (future: veNEAR), rewards
|Lock-Up
|Vesting for team/backers, storage staking, veNEAR lock (proposed)
|Unlocking Timing
|Team/backers: multi-year vesting, veNEAR: 3–48mo., storage: as needed
Nuances and Implications
- Deflationary Counterbalance: Fee burning reduces effective inflation and aligns incentives for long-term holders.
- Adaptive Governance: The veNEAR system aligns stakeholder influence with longer-term commitment, discouraging short-term speculation in governance.
- Treasury Sustainability: Allocating inflation to the treasury funds ongoing growth and incentivizes ecosystem development.
- Vesting Schedules: Standard practice for credible projects; aligns core contributors/investors with project success while minimizing sharp market supply shocks.
- Unlock Data Transparency: Vesting details for NEAR are periodically published, but comprehensive real-time unlock data may be fragmented across ecosystem documentation and governance forums.
Potential Risks and Considerations
- Governance Risk: If the veNEAR proposal is implemented, decisions on APY and governance parameters may centralize power within the Screening Committee unless checked by community processes.
- Inflation Dilution: Although fee burning offsets some inflation, long-term holders need to assess actual dilution via circulating supply growth.
- Unlock Cliff Events: Major unlock events for team/backers may lead to supply shocks if not well-telegraphed.
Recommendations
- For governance participation, consider lock durations that match your intended level of influence and risk tolerance.
- Monitor ecosystem communications and governance forums for the latest on unlock schedules and proposal developments.
- Assess inflation, fee burning, and treasury distributions when contemplating the long-term value thesis for NEAR.
For technical documentation, up-to-date schedules, and the latest governance proposal statuses, refer to the NEAR Protocol official documentation and governance forums. If the veNEAR voting escrow mechanism is critical to your strategy, follow the finalization of the ongoing proposal closely, as its implementation will significantly shape future token dynamics.
Tokenomi NEAR (NEAR): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi NEAR (NEAR) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token NEAR yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token NEAR yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi NEAR, jelajahi harga live token NEAR!
Cara Membeli NEAR
Tertarik untuk menambahkan NEAR (NEAR) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli NEAR, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga NEAR (NEAR)
Menganalisis riwayat harga NEAR membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga NEAR
Ingin mengetahui arah NEAR? Halaman prediksi harga NEAR kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.