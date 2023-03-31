Tokenomi Realio (RIO)
Informasi Realio (RIO)
$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Realio (RIO)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Realio (RIO), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Realio (RIO) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token RIO diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
Realio Network's RIO is the native utility token supporting its Cosmos SDK-based Layer-1 blockchain, focused on the tokenization and management of real-world assets (RWAs) like real estate and private equity. The network utilizes a CometBFT consensus mechanism and is designed for interoperability, compliance, and secure asset management.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: The network supply cap for RIO is 175 million tokens.
- Issuance Method: RIO tokens are issued as part of the protocol’s native asset supply, with emissions distributed through network activities such as staking and validator rewards. The initial supply and schedule details are not publicly specified in full, but the issuance emphasizes decentralized participation through proof-of-stake consensus and incentivization mechanisms.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Detailed allocation breakdowns (e.g., percentages to team, investors, ecosystem) have not been published in the openly-available documentation. The token appears focused on community and network utility, with allocations for:
- Genesis Validators: Validators and delegators received tokens at network launch as incentives for network security and decentralization.
- Network Rewards: Ongoing distribution via staking rewards, validator incentives, and potentially ecosystem/community incentives.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Utility:
- Staking: RIO is bonded by validators and delegators to secure the network and to earn block rewards proportional to stake contribution.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in on-chain governance, voting on protocol upgrades and network parameter changes.
- Transaction Fees: RIO is required for transaction fees and as gas for network operations and for deploying new assets.
- RWA Tokenization: RIO acts as a utility token for creating and transacting real-world asset-backed tokens within the Realio ecosystem.
- Composability: Used across the multi-chain Realio environment, supporting EVM and non-EVM integrations through Cosmos IBC.
Incentives:
- Staking Rewards: Distributed to validators and delegators for securing the chain.
- Network Participation: Additional rewards may be available for active engagement in governance and network development.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanisms
There is limited explicit detail public about the specific vesting schedules or lock-up durations for early participants, team allocations, or investor tranches. General network design principles suggest:
- Validator and staking-related tokens are bonded during the staking period to secure the network and must remain locked while staked.
- Unlocking typically coincides with unbonding periods customary to Cosmos chains (e.g., a 21-day unbonding process after unstaking).
5. Token Unlock Timeline
Explicit unlock schedules for team or early backer allocations have not been found in public disclosures. For staked tokens:
- Staking Unbonding: Upon withdrawal, tokens undergo an unbonding period (likely similar to Cosmos, e.g., 21 days).
- Ecosystem Unlocking: If the network engaged in any prior allocations with lock-ups, those would likely follow industry norms (e.g., team/investor cliffs and linear vesting).
Key Takeaways & Limitations
- Transparency: The Realio Network is transparent about its focus on utility and decentralization but does not provide granular public documentation on historical allocation or lock-up schedules.
- Utility-Driven: The tokenomics are clearly designed to encourage active use of RIO for network security, governance, transaction processing, and direct involvement in real-world asset issuance.
- Incentivization: Incentives are primarily through proof-of-stake staking and validator engagement, aligning with the Cosmos ecosystem’s security model.
Recommendation: For granular breakdowns of allocations, explicit lock-up schedules, or historical unlock events, prospective participants should review official network disclosures, governance forums, or reach out to the Realio team through verified channels.
Additional Resources
- Realio Network Official Site
- Staking Guide
- Genesis Validators
- Realio Network: 10 Things to Know
This analysis synthesizes available primary ecosystem resources and observed market mechanisms. For specific legal or investment advice, consult the relevant offering or regulatory documentation.
Tokenomi Realio (RIO): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Realio (RIO) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token RIO yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token RIO yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi RIO, jelajahi harga live token RIO!
Cara Membeli RIO
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Realio (RIO) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli RIO, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Realio (RIO)
Menganalisis riwayat harga RIO membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga RIO
Ingin mengetahui arah RIO? Halaman prediksi harga RIO kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.