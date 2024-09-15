Tokenomi SEI (SEI)
Informasi SEI (SEI)
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga SEI (SEI)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk SEI (SEI), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token SEI (SEI) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token SEI diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Sei (SEI) is designed as a high-performance, general-purpose Layer-1 with a token model that carefully balances ecosystem incentives, user participation, and long-term sustainability. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocations, mechanisms, vesting, and unlocking schedules.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At genesis (August 2023), various allocations became immediately available, while large portions are subject to long-term vesting and release schedules.
- Ongoing Issuance: Some rewards (e.g., staking) may be inflationary and drawn from the ecosystem reserve, particularly after initial allocations are distributed.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Amount (SEI)
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|4.80B
|27% at genesis, 73% over 9 years; fuels staking, rewards, ecosystem growth
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|2.00B
|Long-term variable vesting
|Team
|20%
|2.00B
|1-year cliff, then 5 years variable vesting
|Foundation
|9%
|0.90B
|22% at genesis, 78% variable vesting over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|0.30B
|Fully vested early (at/near launch)
Key Principles
- Ecosystem & Staking Priority: Nearly half of the supply is dedicated to on-chain utility, governance, staking rewards, airdrops, and strategic ecosystem adoption.
- Investor and Team Alignment: Private sale and team tokens are locked and released gradually to align contributors with long-term project health.
- Transparency & Predictability: Unlock schedules are designed for transparency and to minimize significant supply shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees.
- Staking: Holders delegate SEI to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. No minimum/maximum on stake or delegators; reward APR typically ~4.46%.
- Governance: SEI confers voting rights on network proposals.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and ecosystem funding are distributed from the reserve.
- Validator Incentives: Staked SEI secures the network, and both validators and delegators receive a pro-rata share of inflationary (reserve) rewards.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
-
Staking Rewards/Ecosystem Reserve: 27% released at genesis; the rest unlocks linearly or per schedule over 9 years.
-
Team: 1-year cliff (no tokens released), followed by incremental unlocking over 5 years.
-
Private Sale Investors: Long-term vesting with predictable monthly releases.
-
Foundation: 22% at launch; rest unlocks steadily over approximately 2 years.
-
Binance Launchpool: Tokens mostly unrestricted at or soon after launch.
-
Unbonding Period: There’s a 3-week waiting period for tokens to become liquid after unstaking.
Unlocking Schedule & Timetable
Summary Table (selected monthly events, simplified for clarity)
|Date
|Category
|Amount Unlocked (SEI)
|Mechanism
|2023-08-15
|Ecosystem Reserve
|1,300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Binance Launchpool
|300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Foundation
|200,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2024-09-15+
|Team
|42,222,222 (monthly)
|Cliff (after 1yr)
|2024-09-15+
|Private Sale Investors
|55,555,555 (monthly)
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Unlocks for team and private sale begin only after the respective cliffs end (e.g., Team after 1 year).
- Monthly unlock amounts are steady, supporting controlled supply growth into the market.
Implications and Design Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year unlock period for the majority of allocations supports price stability and sustained community/investor engagement.
- Staking & Ecosystem Growth: A massive ecosystem reserve incentivizes protocol usage and onboarding via grants/airdrops, essential for network effect.
- Team Alignment: Cliff + multiyear vesting ensures long-term commitment from core contributors and reduces risk of early sell pressure.
- Transparency: Published schedules and regular unlocks foster investor confidence.
Limitations and Considerations
- Inflationary mechanisms mean staking rewards may dilute circulating supply post-genesis; rate is determined by protocol governance.
- Precise monthly vesting amounts and recipient breakdowns may be adjusted according to governance or protocol upgrades.
- The ecosystem reserve’s use (e.g., how much goes to staking vs. grants) is subject to ongoing project decisions.
Conclusion & Actionable Insights
Sei’s token economics are structured to support both the security and sustainable growth of the network. With transparent, multi-year unlocks, large-scale staking rewards, and a bias toward incentivizing real ecosystem activity, SEI aims to empower both network validators and builders while minimizing supply shocks. Investors and participants should track unlock schedules and governance changes as both can impact circulating supply and incentive structures over time.
Table Format Used: Yes, for allocations and sample unlocks. For detailed monthly breakdowns and real-time unlock amounts, refer to Sei’s official documentation and on-chain data.
Tokenomi SEI (SEI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi SEI (SEI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token SEI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SEI yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi SEI, jelajahi harga live token SEI!
