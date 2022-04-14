Tokenomi SUI (SUI)
Informasi SUI (SUI)
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga SUI (SUI)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk SUI (SUI), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token SUI (SUI) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token SUI diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
- Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Community Reserve
|50%
|~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
|Investors (Series A & B)
|14%
|Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
|Community Access Program & Testers
|6%
|~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
- Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
- Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
- Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
- Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
- Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
- Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Monthly Unlock Duration
|Notable Details
|Community Reserve
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years
|Managed by Sui Foundation
|Early Contributors
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years
|Series A Investors
|1 year
|69.4%
|1 year
|Series B Investors
|1 year
|33.3%
|2 years
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years
|Community Access
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|5.22B SUI, details undisclosed
Historical and Future Unlocks
- 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
- 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
- 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
- Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
- Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.
Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Initial Unlock
|Unlock Period
|Notes
|Community Reserve
|50%
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years (monthly)
|Sui Foundation managed
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years (monthly)
|Investors (A & B)
|14%
|1 year
|69.4%/33.3%
|1-2 years (monthly)
|Series A/B different schedules
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years (monthly)
|Community Access/Testers
|6%
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months (monthly)
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years (monthly)
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|Details undisclosed
Key Takeaways
- Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
- Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
- The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.
All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.
Tokenomi SUI (SUI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi SUI (SUI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token SUI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SUI yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi SUI, jelajahi harga live token SUI!
Cara Membeli SUI
Tertarik untuk menambahkan SUI (SUI) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli SUI, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga SUI (SUI)
Menganalisis riwayat harga SUI membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga SUI
Ingin mengetahui arah SUI? Halaman prediksi harga SUI kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.