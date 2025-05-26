Tokenomi Vine Coin (VINE)
Informasi Vine Coin (VINE)
The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Vine Coin (VINE)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Vine Coin (VINE), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Vine Coin (VINE) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token VINE diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Vine Coin has a total supply of 1 billion ($VINE) tokens, as confirmed by recent time-series data, which shows a stable total supply of 1 billion tokens from May 26, 2025, through June 2, 2025.
- Initial Genesis Event: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or periodic emissions; all tokens were issued at genesis or via a single initial allocation event.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although complete granular breakdown is unavailable, explicit details confirm:
- Development Wallet: 5% of the total supply, or 50 million $VINE, is allocated to a dedicated development wallet.
- Community and Ecosystem: The remaining 95% likely covers categories typical for crypto projects, such as liquidity, rewards, ecosystem/incentives, investors, and possibly team and advisors. However, precise percentages are not disclosed in current public materials.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Project Mission: Vine Coin is designed to support American-based video content creation, celebrating the creativity and community that characterized the original Vine platform.
- Token Utility: While specifics (e.g., governance voting, staking, or fee deduction) are not detailed, the project's stated commitment to community and ecosystem growth suggests token use in incentivizing platform adoption, participation, and user-generated content.
- Long-Term Incentives: The long-term lockup of development funds indicates ongoing support and rewards for ecosystem evolution, aiming to enhance platform stability rather than short-term speculation.
4. Lock Up Mechanism
- Development Fund Lock: 5% of total $VINE supply is “securely locked” in the development wallet, acting as a reserve for project growth, technology upgrades, and possibly future incentive schemes.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Time
- Development Wallet Unlock: The lockup period for the development allocation extends until April 20th, 2025.
- This means these tokens cannot be moved or sold until that date, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable, long-term project growth.
There is no public evidence of additional staged or cliff unlocks for other categories, though this does not preclude their existence; simply, no further information was found in available official materials.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B supply, no ongoing issuance
|Allocation
|5% to development (locked until April 20, 2025); rest likely to ecosystem, community, etc.
|Usage / Incentive
|Ecosystem incentives, likely for platform participation and support for video creators
|Lockup
|Development fund: 5% locked until April 20, 2025
|Unlocking
|Dev wallet unlocks on April 20, 2025
Analytical Perspective
- Long-Term Alignment: The lock on the developer allocation is a standard practice aimed at aligning founding team incentives with long-term platform success, and at reducing risk of short-term selling pressure.
- Transparency and Stability: Stability in total supply and clear communication of lockup timelines help foster transparency, which is valuable for investor and community trust.
- Gaps & Recommendations: While the development allocation and lockup are well-communicated, granular data on allocations for investors, teams, community funds, and incentives would provide a fuller view. Prospective participants should seek further disclosures or conduct diligence before participating deeply in the Vine Coin ecosystem.
In summary: Vine Coin adopts a fixed-supply model with a clear, time-bound lockup for its development fund, prioritizing long-term project commitment and ecosystem support, although more detailed category breakdowns and incentive mechanisms are advisable for comprehensive due diligence.
Tokenomi Vine Coin (VINE): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Vine Coin (VINE) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token VINE yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token VINE yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi VINE, jelajahi harga live token VINE!
Penafian
