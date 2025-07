Informasi WEEX Token (WXT)

WXT is the native token introduced by WEEX Global, operating on the ERC-20 standard protocol. Designed as a cornerstone of the WEEX ecosystem, WXT serves as a dynamic incentive mechanism, rewarding partners, contributors, pioneers, and active members of the WEEX exchange community.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.weex.com/wxt Explorer Blok: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1B66474c8ECA3827f16202907F41F63785579716