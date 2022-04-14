Tokenomi XDC Network (XDC)
Informasi XDC Network (XDC)
XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.
The XDC Network's tokenomics are designed to balance utility, incentives, and network growth. This overview synthesizes information available from Messari and project documentation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC Network uses a fixed maximum supply model for its native XDC token.
- Initial Supply: The network launched with a predetermined total supply, which is not subject to inflation.
- Distribution: Tokens were initially minted at genesis, with no ongoing emissions or mining.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Share
|Notes
|Community & Ecosystem
|For grants, development, dApps, and partnership incentives
|Drives ecosystem expansion and innovation.
|Founders & Team
|Allocated at genesis
|Subject to vesting schedules.
|Investors
|Private sale and early backers
|Typically includes lockups and cliffs.
|Validators & Staking
|For incentives and node operators
|Encourages decentralization and security.
|Treasury & Reserve
|Managed by XDC Foundation
|For strategic initiatives and long-term growth.
Exact percentages are not publicly disclosed for all categories, but the structure prioritizes ecosystem development, core incentives, and protocol stability.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: XDC is required to pay transaction fees on the network.
- Staking/Yield: Validators must stake XDC to participate in consensus, earning rewards from transaction fees and network activity.
- Smart Contracts & dApps: Used as gas and for payments within decentralized applications.
- Enterprise Integration: XDC enables tokenization of assets, digital identity, and cross-border settlements, incentivizing enterprise participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: Team, founder, and investor allocations are subject to lockups ranging from months to years, generally released gradually according to vesting schedules.
- Validator Minimums: Validators are required to lock a minimum amount of XDC to operate network nodes and receive rewards, which aligns incentives for secure operation.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedules
- Team & Investor Unlocks: Commonly structured with cliffs (initial lockup periods) followed by gradual, linear unlocks (e.g., monthly or quarterly tranches). Typical vesting may last from 1-4 years; exact durations are not fully disclosed but follow standard industry practices.
- No further Issuance: Since there's no ongoing inflation, all unlocks correspond to pre-mined tokens rather than new emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed supply at inception; no ongoing issuance or inflation.
|Allocation
|Genesis allocations for community, team, investors, validators, and treasury.
|Usage/Incentives
|Required for fees, staking, governance, dApps, and cross-border payments.
|Locking
|Vesting/lockups for founders, team, investors; staking lockup for validators.
|Unlocking
|Vesting schedules, usually with cliffs and gradual releases. No additional issuance beyond genesis supply.
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The XDC Foundation and broader ecosystem prioritize transparency through regular updates, although some early allocation specifics remain private for competitive or regulatory reasons.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking requirements and ecosystem rewards ensure validators and core contributors remain aligned with long-term growth.
- No Inflation: The allocation structure avoids inflationary pressure, supporting token value stability over time.
Potential Limitations
- The exact breakdown of allocation percentages at genesis and specific unlocking timelines for all categories are not publicly disclosed, limiting precision on those data points.
- Changes to vesting or ecosystem allocation may be managed by protocol governance, subject to community approval.
Conclusion & Implications
XDC Network's tokenomics are designed for sustainability, security, and robust utility across enterprise and DeFi use-cases. The fixed supply, structured allocations, and incentives for both validators and developers encourage long-term engagement and network health. Transparency on unlock schedules and continued ecosystem development remain critical for investor confidence and sustainable growth.
