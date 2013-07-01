Dalami cara token XLM diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Overview

Stellar (XLM) is the native token of the Stellar network, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for asset issuance, payments, and connecting to financial infrastructure. Its token economics are shaped by a fixed supply, a history of large-scale burns, and a focus on ecosystem incentives and development.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : The total supply of XLM was originally set at 100 billion.

: The total supply of XLM was originally set at 100 billion. Burn Event : In November 2019, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) burned approximately 50 billion XLM, reducing the total supply to ~50 billion.

: In November 2019, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) burned approximately 50 billion XLM, reducing the total supply to ~50 billion. No Ongoing Inflation: Stellar does not have ongoing inflation or block rewards. The supply is fixed post-burn.

Allocation Mechanism

The SDF manages the majority of XLM allocations, with a focus on ecosystem growth, user acquisition, and strategic investments. The table below summarizes key allocations and their purposes:

Allocation Category Amount (XLM) % of Total Supply Description Ecosystem Development 2,000,000,000 4% Grants for developers, hackathons, infrastructure, and community initiatives Use-Case Investment 10,000,000,000 20% Investments and acquisitions to fill ecosystem gaps (includes Enterprise Fund and New Products) User Acquisition 6,000,000,000 12% Marketing, PR, and communications for Stellar and projects building on Stellar Airdrops (Past) ~68,000,000,000 (pre-burn) N/A Large-scale airdrops, of which ~50B were burned and ~18B retained for future programs Circulating Supply (Feb 2024) ~28,470,000,000 ~57% XLM in public hands, exchanges, and ecosystem participants Non-Circulating Supply (Feb 2024) ~21,530,000,000 ~43% Held by SDF for future use, incentives, and strategic purposes

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Medium of Exchange : XLM is used for payments, transfers, and as a bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (SDEX).

: XLM is used for payments, transfers, and as a bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (SDEX). Minimum Balance Requirement : Accounts must maintain a minimum XLM balance (as of Feb 2024, 1 base reserve = 0.5 XLM; minimum = 2 base reserves).

: Accounts must maintain a minimum XLM balance (as of Feb 2024, 1 base reserve = 0.5 XLM; minimum = 2 base reserves). Ecosystem Incentives : Grants, bug bounties, and community funds incentivize developers and security researchers.

: Grants, bug bounties, and community funds incentivize developers and security researchers. User Acquisition : Past airdrops and ongoing marketing efforts aim to expand the user base.

: Past airdrops and ongoing marketing efforts aim to expand the user base. No Staking/Delegation: Stellar does not use PoS; there is no staking or delegation mechanism for XLM holders.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Escrow and Cliff Unlocks : Large allocations, especially those managed by the SDF, are subject to irregular cliff unlocks. For example, the SDF has released XLM from escrow in large, discrete events rather than a linear schedule.

: Large allocations, especially those managed by the SDF, are subject to irregular cliff unlocks. For example, the SDF has released XLM from escrow in large, discrete events rather than a linear schedule. Recent Unlocks : Notable unlocks include 3 billion XLM released from escrow on several occasions (e.g., April 2023, February 2022, January 2021).

: Notable unlocks include 3 billion XLM released from escrow on several occasions (e.g., April 2023, February 2022, January 2021). No User Locking: There is no protocol-level locking or vesting for regular users; only SDF-managed allocations are subject to unlock schedules.

Recent Unlock Events (Sample)

Unlock Date Amount Unlocked (XLM) Allocation Recipient Allocation Description Unlock Type 2023-04-05 3,000,000,000 Escrow 18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule Cliff 2022-02-01 3,000,000,000 Escrow 18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule Cliff 2021-01-13 3,000,000,000 Escrow 18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule Cliff 2019-11-03 34,760,000,000 Marketing/Operations 25.82% allocation, irregular unlock schedule Cliff 2019-11-03 34,760,000,000 Ecosystem Incentives 50% allocation, irregular unlock schedule Cliff

Supply Distribution

Concentration : As of February 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~57.5% of the total supply, with several SDF-controlled wallets each holding over 5%.

: As of February 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~57.5% of the total supply, with several SDF-controlled wallets each holding over 5%. No Superuser Privileges: There are no network privileges that allow modification of user balances outside of standard protocol operations.

Ecosystem and DeFi Growth

DeFi TVL : Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem has grown significantly, with Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching $64.1 million in May 2025—a 4x increase year-over-year.

: Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem has grown significantly, with Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching $64.1 million in May 2025—a 4x increase year-over-year. Dominant Protocols: FxDAO, Blend, Aquarius, and LumenSwap each have over $10M in TVL, indicating a maturing DeFi landscape on Stellar.

Summary Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters

Parameter Value/Description Total Supply (post-burn) ~50,000,000,000 XLM Circulating Supply ~28,470,000,000 XLM (Feb 2024) Non-Circulating Supply ~21,530,000,000 XLM (Feb 2024) Issuance Mechanism Fixed supply, no inflation, large historical burn Allocation Mechanism SDF-managed, focused on ecosystem, user acquisition, and strategic investments Usage/Incentive Payments, bridge currency, minimum balance, developer and security incentives Locking/Unlocking SDF allocations subject to irregular cliff unlocks; no user-level locking Unlocking Time Major unlocks in 2021, 2022, 2023; schedule is irregular and SDF-controlled Staking Not supported (no PoS, no delegation)

Conclusion

Stellar’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, SDF-managed allocations with irregular unlocks, and a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem growth and user adoption. There is no inflation, staking, or user-level locking, and the majority of supply is still managed by the SDF for strategic purposes. The network’s DeFi ecosystem is experiencing robust growth, with several protocols achieving significant TVL milestones.