Informasi Freg (FREG)

The project centers around a super cute and friendly frog who loves to connect with everyone. This cheerful character embodies inclusivity and joy, aiming to bring people together and build a strong, united community. With its playful charm and welcoming nature, the frog inspires friendships, collaboration, and a shared sense of belonging in a fun and engaging environment filled with positivity.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.fregcoinsol.com/