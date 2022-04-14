Tokenomi Goodle ($GOODLE)
Informasi Goodle ($GOODLE)
🎩 What is Goodle? Goodle is more than just another meme coin – it's a vibrant community-driven project with a purpose:
-vSupports the upcoming Pivotal ($PLUS) main-net launch
- Accelerates meme inspired liquidity for creators
- Community-centric approach to DeFi and entertainment
- Potential future redemption into PLUS, aligning long-term value with ecosystem growth
Goodle combines the playful spirit of meme coins with real utility in the immersive entertainment space. It's where finance meets fun, and where every holder becomes part of a larger, innovative ecosystem.
🎩 Why Goodle? Launching GOODLE isn't just about creating another token – it's about building a bridge to the future of decentralized entertainment:
-Inspired by the successful $WEWE launch on Base and Krystal DeFi
- Serves as a testbed for the $PLUS launch, allowing our team to refine processes and engage with the community
- Chose Base for its close mirroring of Pivotal L2's infrastructure (built on the OP Stack)
- Creates a fun, low-pressure environment for users to experience DeFi in the context of entertainment Aligns community growth with ecosystem development, creating a win-win scenario for holders and developers
Goodle is our way of saying "hello world" to the DeFi community while laying the groundwork for bigger things to come in the Pivotal ecosystem.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Goodle ($GOODLE)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Goodle ($GOODLE), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Goodle ($GOODLE): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Goodle ($GOODLE) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token $GOODLE yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token $GOODLE yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi $GOODLE, jelajahi harga live token $GOODLE!
Prediksi Harga $GOODLE
Ingin mengetahui arah $GOODLE? Halaman prediksi harga $GOODLE kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.