Informasi Goodle ($GOODLE)

🎩 What is Goodle? Goodle is more than just another meme coin – it's a vibrant community-driven project with a purpose:

-vSupports the upcoming Pivotal ($PLUS) main-net launch

Accelerates meme inspired liquidity for creators

Community-centric approach to DeFi and entertainment

Potential future redemption into PLUS, aligning long-term value with ecosystem growth

Goodle combines the playful spirit of meme coins with real utility in the immersive entertainment space. It's where finance meets fun, and where every holder becomes part of a larger, innovative ecosystem.

🎩 Why Goodle? Launching GOODLE isn't just about creating another token – it's about building a bridge to the future of decentralized entertainment:

-Inspired by the successful $WEWE launch on Base and Krystal DeFi

Serves as a testbed for the $PLUS launch, allowing our team to refine processes and engage with the community

Chose Base for its close mirroring of Pivotal L2's infrastructure (built on the OP Stack)

Creates a fun, low-pressure environment for users to experience DeFi in the context of entertainment Aligns community growth with ecosystem development, creating a win-win scenario for holders and developers

Goodle is our way of saying "hello world" to the DeFi community while laying the groundwork for bigger things to come in the Pivotal ecosystem.

Situs Web Resmi: http://gogoodle.com/