Harga Lux SideQuests (LSQ)
-1.38%
-15.61%
-24.07%
-24.07%
Harga aktual Lux SideQuests (LSQ) adalah --. Selama 24 jam terakhir, LSQ diperdagangkan antara low $ 0 dan high $ 0, yang menunjukkan volatilitas pasar yang aktif. Harga all-time highLSQ adalah $ 0, sedangkan harga all-time low aset ini adalah $ 0.
Dalam hal kinerja jangka pendek, LSQ telah berubah sebesar -1.38% selama 1 jam terakhir, -15.61% selama 24 jam, dan -24.07% dalam 7 hari terakhir. Ini memberi Anda gambaran singkat tentang tren harga terkini dan dinamika pasar aset ini di MEXC.
Kapitalisasi Pasar Lux SideQuests saat ini adalah $ 210.13K, dan volume perdagangannya dalam 24 jam adalah --. Suplai beredar LSQ adalah 1.00B, dan total suplainya sebesar 1000000000.0. Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) aset ini adalah $ 210.13K.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|-15.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-66.26%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|--
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.
The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.
LSQ is the native utility token used for:
Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.
The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.
Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.
The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.
Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.
Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.
The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.
The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.
The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.
Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.
Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.
The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.
Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.
MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!
Berapa nilai Lux SideQuests (LSQ) dalam USD besok, minggu depan, atau bulan depan? Berapa nilai aset Anda Lux SideQuests (LSQ) pada tahun 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — atau bahkan 10 atau 20 tahun dari sekarang? Gunakan alat prediksi harga kami untuk menelusuri prakiraan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang untuk Lux SideQuests.
Cek prediksi harga Lux SideQuests sekarang!
Memahami tokenomi Lux SideQuests (LSQ) dapat memberikan wawasan yang lebih mendalam tentang nilai jangka panjang dan potensi pertumbuhannya. Mulai dari distribusi token hingga pengelolaan suplai, tokenomi mengungkap struktur inti ekonomi suatu proyek. Pelajari tentang tokenomi yang luas dari token LSQ sekarang!
|Waktu (UTC+8)
|Jenis
|Informasi
|11-07 01:12:41
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Indeks Ketakutan Kripto Naik ke 27, Pasar Bergeser dari "Ketakutan Ekstrem" ke "Ketakutan"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Token Ekosistem BNB Chain Pulih Secara Signifikan, GIGGLE dan Binance Life Memimpin dalam Kapitalisasi Pasar
|11-06 11:42:30
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Pasar Kripto Memanas saat Bitcoin Menembus $104.000, Saham Kripto A.S. Naik di Seluruh Papan
|11-05 17:18:00
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Ethereum rebound menembus $3.300, penurunan 24 jam menyempit menjadi 8,98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|Data On-chain
Dalam 24 jam terakhir, likuidasi global melebihi $2 miliar, dengan lebih dari 470.000 trader terlikuidasi
|11-04 17:22:15
|Kabar Industri Terkini
Indeks Ketakutan dan Keserakahan Kripto Turun ke 21, Pasar Memasuki "Ketakutan Ekstrem"
Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.
Mata uang kripto yang sedang tren saat ini dan menarik perhatian pasar yang signifikan
Mata uang kripto dengan volume trading tertinggi
Mata uang kripto yang baru saja masuk listing dan tersedia untuk trading