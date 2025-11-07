BursaDEX+
Harga live Lux SideQuests hari ini adalah 0 USD. Lacak informasi harga aktual LSQ ke USD, beserta grafik live, kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan banyak lagi. Telusuri tren harga LSQ dengan mudah di MEXC sekarang.

Selengkapnya Tentang LSQ

Info Harga LSQ

Penjelasan LSQ

Whitepaper LSQ

Situs Web Resmi LSQ

Tokenomi LSQ

Prakiraan Harga LSQ

Logo Lux SideQuests

Harga Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Tidak masuk listing

Harga Live 1 LSQ ke USD:

$0.00021013
$0.00021013
-15.60%1D
mexc
Data token ini bersumber dari pihak ketiga. MEXC hanya bertindak sebagai agregator informasi. Jelajahi token lain yang masuk listing di pasar Spot MEXC!
USD
Grafik Harga Live Lux SideQuests (LSQ)
Halaman terakhir diperbarui: 2025-11-07 21:07:57 (UTC+8)

Informasi Harga Lux SideQuests (LSQ) (USD)

Rentang perubahan harga 24 jam:
$ 0
$ 0
Low 24 Jam
$ 0
$ 0
High 24 Jam

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

-1.38%

-15.61%

-24.07%

-24.07%

Harga aktual Lux SideQuests (LSQ) adalah --. Selama 24 jam terakhir, LSQ diperdagangkan antara low $ 0 dan high $ 0, yang menunjukkan volatilitas pasar yang aktif. Harga all-time highLSQ adalah $ 0, sedangkan harga all-time low aset ini adalah $ 0.

Dalam hal kinerja jangka pendek, LSQ telah berubah sebesar -1.38% selama 1 jam terakhir, -15.61% selama 24 jam, dan -24.07% dalam 7 hari terakhir. Ini memberi Anda gambaran singkat tentang tren harga terkini dan dinamika pasar aset ini di MEXC.

Informasi Pasar Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

$ 210.13K
$ 210.13K

--
--

$ 210.13K
$ 210.13K

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

Kapitalisasi Pasar Lux SideQuests saat ini adalah $ 210.13K, dan volume perdagangannya dalam 24 jam adalah --. Suplai beredar LSQ adalah 1.00B, dan total suplainya sebesar 1000000000.0. Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) aset ini adalah $ 210.13K.

Riwayat Harga Lux SideQuests (LSQ) USD

Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests ke USD adalah $ 0.

PeriodePerubahan (USD)Perubahan (%)
Hari ini$ 0-15.61%
30 Days$ 0-66.26%
60 Hari$ 0--
90 Hari$ 0--

Apa yang dimaksud dengan Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia.

Sumber Daya Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Whitepaper
Situs Web Resmi

Prediksi Harga Lux SideQuests (USD)

Berapa nilai Lux SideQuests (LSQ) dalam USD besok, minggu depan, atau bulan depan? Berapa nilai aset Anda Lux SideQuests (LSQ) pada tahun 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — atau bahkan 10 atau 20 tahun dari sekarang? Gunakan alat prediksi harga kami untuk menelusuri prakiraan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang untuk Lux SideQuests.

Cek prediksi harga Lux SideQuests sekarang!

LSQ ke Mata Uang Lokal

Tokenomi Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Memahami tokenomi Lux SideQuests (LSQ) dapat memberikan wawasan yang lebih mendalam tentang nilai jangka panjang dan potensi pertumbuhannya. Mulai dari distribusi token hingga pengelolaan suplai, tokenomi mengungkap struktur inti ekonomi suatu proyek. Pelajari tentang tokenomi yang luas dari token LSQ sekarang!

Orang Juga Bertanya: Pertanyaan Lain Tentang Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Berapa nilai Lux SideQuests (LSQ) hari ini?
Harga live LSQ dalam USD adalah 0 USD. Ini diperbarui secara aktual berdasarkan data pasar terbaru.
Berapa harga LSQ ke USD saat ini?
Harga LSQ ke USD saat ini adalah $ 0. Cobalah Konverter MEXC untuk mendapatkan konversi token yang akurat.
Berapa kapitalisasi pasar Lux SideQuests?
Kapitalisasi pasar LSQ adalah $ 210.13K USD. Kapitalisasi pasar = harga saat ini × suplai yang beredar. Ini menunjukkan total nilai pasar dan peringkat token ini.
Berapa suplai beredar LSQ?
Suplai beredar LSQ adalah 1.00B USD.
Berapa harga all‑time high (ATH) LSQ?
LSQ mencapai harga ATH sebesar 0 USD.
Berapa harga all‑time low (ATL) LSQ?
LSQ mencapai harga ATL 0 USD.
Berapa volume perdagangan LSQ?
Volume perdagangan 24 jam live LSQ adalah -- USD.
Akankah harga LSQ naik lebih tinggi tahun ini?
LSQ mungkin naik lebih tinggi tahun ini tergantung pada kondisi pasar dan perkembangan proyek. Cek prediksi harga LSQ untuk mendapatkan analisis yang lebih mendalam.
Halaman terakhir diperbarui: 2025-11-07 21:07:57 (UTC+8)

Penafian

Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.

