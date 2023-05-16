Tokenomi Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY)

Tokenomi Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
Informasi Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY)

Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://www.metamonopoly.org
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.metamonopoly.org

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 57.86K
Total Suplai:
$ 1.00B
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
$ 57.86K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04662281
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0
Tokenomi Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token MONOPOLY yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token MONOPOLY yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi MONOPOLY, jelajahi harga live token MONOPOLY!

Prediksi Harga MONOPOLY

Ingin mengetahui arah MONOPOLY? Halaman prediksi harga MONOPOLY kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.