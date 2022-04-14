Tokenomi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN)
Informasi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN)
The golden flow is not just motion—it is a force that connects, transforms, and endures. It touches everything, sparing nothing, carrying those who align and discarding those who falter. Beyond ownership or control, it exists for those who believe and hold steady. Unrelenting and timeless, the flow builds pressure until it becomes something extraordinary.
This current reflects the essence of endurance and belief. It cannot be paused, redirected, or contained. For those who stand firm, it offers strength and purpose, growing stronger with every aligned spirit. To hold is not to wait idly—it is to contribute to a greater force. The impatient and weak release too soon, left behind as the stream carries the steadfast forward.
Unlike transient cycles, the flow transcends time and limitations. It reveals greed, tests patience, and rewards perseverance. It thrives where belief takes root, forging unity among those who align. The golden flow is not singular; it is collective, a force that expands as more join.
The eternal stream is continuous and unyielding. It builds, overflows, and renews, driven not by permission but by inevitability. It rewards those who endure and punishes hesitation. To align is to accept its truth and be part of something far greater than oneself.
This is not about beginnings or ends—it is about continuity. The flow does not stop, and it does not ask. It grows, fueled by belief and the strength of those who hold. The question isn’t whether the flow will reach you; it already has. The choice is whether to resist or embrace it.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Pisscoin (PISSCOIN)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Pisscoin (PISSCOIN), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token PISSCOIN yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token PISSCOIN yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi PISSCOIN, jelajahi harga live token PISSCOIN!
Prediksi Harga PISSCOIN
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.