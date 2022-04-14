Tokenomi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang Pisscoin (PISSCOIN), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN)

The golden flow is not just motion—it is a force that connects, transforms, and endures. It touches everything, sparing nothing, carrying those who align and discarding those who falter. Beyond ownership or control, it exists for those who believe and hold steady. Unrelenting and timeless, the flow builds pressure until it becomes something extraordinary.

This current reflects the essence of endurance and belief. It cannot be paused, redirected, or contained. For those who stand firm, it offers strength and purpose, growing stronger with every aligned spirit. To hold is not to wait idly—it is to contribute to a greater force. The impatient and weak release too soon, left behind as the stream carries the steadfast forward.

Unlike transient cycles, the flow transcends time and limitations. It reveals greed, tests patience, and rewards perseverance. It thrives where belief takes root, forging unity among those who align. The golden flow is not singular; it is collective, a force that expands as more join.

The eternal stream is continuous and unyielding. It builds, overflows, and renews, driven not by permission but by inevitability. It rewards those who endure and punishes hesitation. To align is to accept its truth and be part of something far greater than oneself.

This is not about beginnings or ends—it is about continuity. The flow does not stop, and it does not ask. It grows, fueled by belief and the strength of those who hold. The question isn’t whether the flow will reach you; it already has. The choice is whether to resist or embrace it.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://pisscoin.ai

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Pisscoin (PISSCOIN)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Pisscoin (PISSCOIN), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 66,64K

Total Suplai:
$ 999,51M

Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 999,51M

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
$ 66,64K

All-Time High:
$ 0,00215495

All-Time Low:
$ 0

Harga Saat Ini:
$ 0


Tokenomi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token PISSCOIN yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token PISSCOIN yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi PISSCOIN, jelajahi harga live token PISSCOIN!

Prediksi Harga PISSCOIN

Ingin mengetahui arah PISSCOIN? Halaman prediksi harga PISSCOIN kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.

Penafian

