Tokenomi Rentberry (BERRY)
Informasi Rentberry (BERRY)
Rentberry is a transparent home rental service and a price negotiation platform uniting tenants and landlords. It automates all the standard rental tasks from submitting your personal information, credit reports and custom offers, to e-signing rental agreements and online rental payments. Welcome to the Rentberry neighborhood – where new tenants are moving in every day!
Tired of secretive bids? Rentberry is the only platform that provides a transparent rental auction with the ability to submit custom offers. See the current highest proposal and the number of people who applied for the property, so you can make an informed decision.
Apply for Your Future Home No need to overpay. Once you’ve attended an open house, simply fill out an online personalized application. You can also invite your roommates to apply for the same property. Attach your credit and background reports to make a better impression and seal the deal faster.
Pay Rent Online Say goodbye to paper checks! Use Rentberry to schedule your next rental payment. Our secure ACH payment technology allows to connect bank accounts and make rental payments instantly. Sharing the rent? No problem! With Rentberry, you can conveniently split the payments with your roommates.
E-Sign Rental Agreement Your application has been approved – congratulations! No need to run across the town to sign a paper contract. We partnered with HelloSign to offer you the ability to execute legally binding documents online. Rentberry uses SSL encryption technology and provides a secure storage for your contracts.
Schedule Tours Online Found a perfect place? Schedule a tour and see how it looks in real life. Rentberry makes tours scheduling easy as 1-2-3. Pick among dates suggested by a landlord and we’ll inform him about your choice. Or suggest your own date and wait until a landlord approves it.
Request Maintenance Service Maintenance requests are no longer headaches. Tired of making dozens of back-and-forth phone calls or writing emails about a broken sink? Should an issue occur during a long-term apartment renting, just describe it briefly and set the priority of your maintenance request.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Rentberry (BERRY)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Rentberry (BERRY), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Rentberry (BERRY): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Rentberry (BERRY) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token BERRY yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token BERRY yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi BERRY, jelajahi harga live token BERRY!
