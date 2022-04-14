Tokenomi SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
Informasi SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
Ah, SWAGGY, the Husky with more followers than some small countries have citizens. This isn't just any dog; SWAGGY is the canine equivalent of a rock star who decided to trade in his guitar for a blockchain. With over 7 million TikTok fans, SWAGGY has transcended mere pet stardom to become a digital icon, now venturing into the wild west of cryptocurrency with his very own memecoin on Solana. It's like if Lassie got into fintech.
This memecoin, let's call it $SWAG, isn't just about making a quick buck (or should I say, bone?). It's about bringing the global community of dog lovers together on X, where they can bark about the latest trends, share adorable doggy pics, and discuss why their pets should be the next memecoin. It's a digital dog park where the currency is not just likes and treats but $SWAG tokens.
Imagine this: You're scrolling through X, and instead of the usual political rants or cat memes, you're greeted by posts from SWAGGY enthusiasts discussing the merits of a Husky-led economy. It's a place where "ruff" translates to "bull run," and every time SWAGGY does something mildly impressive, like catching a frisbee or wearing a new bow tie, his token's value spikes.
The genius of SWAGGY's memecoin isn't just in its adorable mascot but in its community. Here, every dog lover feels like they're part of something bigger than just their daily walk. They're part of a movement, a pack if you will, where the only thing more valuable than the memecoin is the shared love for our four-legged friends.
So, if you're looking for investment advice (which I'm not qualified to give, but hey, humor me), consider this: SWAGGY isn't just a pet; he's a cultural phenomenon with a tail. And in the world of memecoins, that might just be the ultimate bull case. Remember, in this market, you've got to believe in the bark before you can see the bucks.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk SWAGGY (SWAGGY), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi SWAGGY (SWAGGY): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi SWAGGY (SWAGGY) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token SWAGGY yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token SWAGGY yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi SWAGGY, jelajahi harga live token SWAGGY!
Prediksi Harga SWAGGY
Ingin mengetahui arah SWAGGY? Halaman prediksi harga SWAGGY kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
