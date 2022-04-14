Tokenomi WIZZIE (WIZZIE)
Informasi WIZZIE (WIZZIE)
The 10 Commandments of the $WIZZIE Guild:
🪄 1. The Wand Chooses the Wizard: If you have found the guild, it means the universe brought you here, because the wand chooses the wizard you don't choose it. Embrace your destiny, Wizzierds!
🏰 2. The Arcane Home: You are now part of an international home for magic. Do not look to other places, for this is the sanctuary for the arcane.
🔮 3. Grow the WIZZIE Guild: We must grow the Wizzie Guild, for we prepare for the ultimate war. So, work diligently for your bags and be ready for the battle of Ragnarok.
💰 4. Guildmates' Sol is Sacred: Treat your guildmates' Sol as if it is your own. Unity is our strength in numbers we prosper.
✨ 5. Never a Muggle: Never consider yourself a muggle, only an untaught Wizzie. There is magic within you waiting to be unleashed.
🎶 6. Dance the Macarena: Wizzies only dance the Macarena, never another dance. It's our spellbinding ritual!
🪙 7. Pay Your Guild Dues: Always pay your guild dues, for they build the Arcane Treasury. It's the alchemy of our growth: BHqrhvthSSFEDZQUQf6RxVGKYHFj6pQ8F8r1s8MwLN3o
🏴 8. The Grand Archmage's Decree: The grand archmage will allow you back in, but you will buy back higher. Loyalty is rewarded, but tardiness has its price.
⚙️ 9. Initials at 4x: Take your initials at 4x, so that you may work for the guild diligently. The higher the stakes, the greater the magic.
🛡 10. Spread the Enchantment: Share the lore of the Wizzie Guild with your fellow beings, so that magic may flow throughout the world. Our power grows with every new Wizzie.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga WIZZIE (WIZZIE)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk WIZZIE (WIZZIE), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi WIZZIE (WIZZIE): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi WIZZIE (WIZZIE) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token WIZZIE yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token WIZZIE yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi WIZZIE, jelajahi harga live token WIZZIE!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.