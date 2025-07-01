2025-07-18 Friday

Malaysia’s Securities Commission to revise crypto exchange rules

PANews reported on July 1 that the Securities Commission of Malaysia plans to reform the Digital Asset Exchange (DAX) framework and propose a series of regulatory enhancements to accelerate token
PANews2025/07/01 14:54
Tao Alpha, a UK-listed company, changes its name to Satsuma Technology, continuing to focus on Bittensor and Bitcoin-led financial strategies

PANews reported on July 1 that Tao Alpha PLC, a British listed company, announced that it would change its name to Satsuma Technology PLC and adopt a new stock code
PANews2025/07/01 14:45
Senator Lummis pushes for crypto-friendly amendments in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis wants to add a crypto tax amendment to President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to exclude small transactions from capital gains and resolve double taxation for miners and stakers. On June 30, Lummis announced her push…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 14:42
Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech plans to acquire all shares of Conflux to expand into the blockchain field. Two founding members of Conflux will serve as its executive directors

PANews reported on July 1 that Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (00399) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding, planning to acquire all the equity of
PANews2025/07/01 14:28
The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €11 million to support its Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on July 1 that The Blockchain Group announced that it will raise approximately 11 million euros through equity increase and convertible bond issuance to support its Bitcoin financial
Bloomberg Analysts See 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals This Year

Bloomberg ETF analysts have sharply raised expectations for US approval of spot exchange-traded funds tracking Solana, Litecoin, and XRP, now pegging the odds at 95%. Key Takeaways: Analysts see a 95% chance of Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs being approved by the SEC this year. A crypto index ETF could gain approval as soon as this week, signaling broader institutional access to altcoins. The first US Solana staking ETF will launch Wednesday, but Ethereum staking ETF approvals remain delayed. In an X post on June 1 , ETF specialists Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said they see a wave of new crypto ETFs hitting the market in the second half of 2025, lifting previous approval odds from 90% to near certainty for these three altcoins. The analysts also assigned 95% odds to the approval of an ETF tracking a basket of crypto assets, hinting at broader institutional access to altcoins. Crypto Index ETF Approval Could Arrive This Week: Bloomberg While the SEC’s final deadline for decisions on Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs arrives in October, a crypto index ETF could secure approval as soon as this week, the pair noted. Other altcoins could also see ETF products soon, though with slightly lower odds. Balchunas and Seyffart forecast 90% approval chances for Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Hedera, and Avalanche spot ETFs, with SEC decisions expected by year-end. ETFs proposed by Canary Capital for Sui and Tron faced more uncertainty, with approval odds set at 60% and 50% respectively. Trying to figure out what could go into an SEC framework aside from CFTC approved futures we looked at a few potential data points. The entire note and our midyear outlook can be seen at this link for Bloomberg Terminal clients: https://t.co/7C0bO3oEI3 pic.twitter.com/Y9CcCdNAGF — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 30, 2025 Adding to the momentum, Bloomberg reported Monday that the REX Osprey Solana Staking ETF will officially launch on Wednesday, marking the first US-listed fund to incorporate crypto staking. The ETF cleared regulatory hurdles after issuers agreed to invest at least 40% of assets in other exchange-traded products, mainly based overseas, to address SEC concerns over its investment company status. Despite progress on altcoin ETFs, Ethereum staking remains on hold. On Monday, the SEC delayed its decision on whether Bitwise’s proposed spot Ether ETF could include staking, and similarly postponed a decision on the Osprey Bitcoin Trust’s listing and trading plans. 70 Crypto ETFs Waiting Approval In April, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that more than 70 cryptocurrency ETFs are currently awaiting review by the SEC. The lineup features a broad range of digital assets beyond Bitcoin, including XRP, Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, and various crypto derivatives. According to Balchunas, spot ETF applications for XRP and Solana are among the most popular in the current wave, with 10 institutions applying for XRP-based ETFs and six for Solana. As reported, digital asset investment funds pulled in $2.7 billion last week, capping an 11-week streak of inflows that now totals $16.9 billion. The bulk of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $2.65 billion. Switzerland and Germany recorded modest additions of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively, while Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil posted small outflows. Bitcoin remained the primary magnet for capital, drawing $2.2 billion last week, a commanding 83% of total inflows, while short-Bitcoin products extended their year-to-date outflows to $12 million, signaling broad optimism for Bitcoin’s prospects. Ethereum followed with $429 million in inflows, boosting its yearly total to $2.9 billion, whereas Solana has attracted just $91 million so far this year, highlighting a significant gap in investor confidence.
The Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 230.05 BTC, holding a total of 773.58

PANews reported on July 1 that Smarter Web Company, a UK-listed digital service company, announced that as part of its "Ten-Year Plan", it would further increase its holdings of 230.05
Japanese gaming company CyberStep plans to invest 1 billion yen in cryptocurrency investment, using BTC and ETH as corporate asset reserves

PANews reported on July 1 that CyberStep, the operator of the well-known Japanese online claw machine game Toreba, announced that it would start a new business of strategic reserve and
Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill in overtime as senators jam crypto clauses

US senators are in a marathon vote-a-rama over amendments to Donald Trump’s massive tax and spending bill, with one lawmaker bidding to include tax cuts for crypto.
Major German bank to offer crypto trading by 2026 amid bank ‘FOMO’

Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe execs once ruled out adopting crypto over concerns of volatility and risk, and the banking giant also blocked customer crypto transactions back in 2015.
