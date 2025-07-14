Tokenomi Hedera (HBAR)
Informasi Hedera (HBAR)
Hedera adalah jaringan publik tingkat perusahaan yang paling banyak digunakan bagi Anda untuk membuat dunia digital Anda persis seperti seharusnya – milik Anda. HBAR adalah cryptocurrency asli Hedera yang hemat energi yang menggerakkan ekonomi terdesentralisasi. Baik Anda seorang pemula atau perusahaan, pencipta atau konsumen, Hedera melampaui blockchain bagi pengembang untuk menciptakan era berikutnya dari aplikasi yang cepat, adil, dan aman.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Hedera (HBAR)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Hedera (HBAR), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Hedera (HBAR) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token HBAR diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Overview
Hedera Hashgraph's native token, HBAR, is central to the network's operation, governance, and incentive structure. The token economics are designed to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms and structures underpinning HBAR's tokenomics.
Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 50 billion HBAR (fixed cap; cannot be increased without unanimous Council consent).
- Issuance Pattern: All tokens were pre-minted at genesis. Distribution into circulation occurs via scheduled releases, typically at the end of each quarter, resulting in discrete increases in circulating supply rather than a continuous emission. This controlled release is managed by the Hedera Treasury and is designed to support network growth and stability.
Circulating Supply (Recent Trend)
- As of July 14, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 42.39 billion HBAR.
- The supply has shown a steady, stepwise increase, consistent with the quarterly distribution model.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial and ongoing allocation of HBAR is structured to incentivize a broad range of stakeholders and support ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the major allocation categories and their respective shares:
|Category
|Allocation (HBAR)
|% of Total Supply
|Purpose/Notes
|Pre-Minted Treasury
|16.20 billion
|32%
|Reserved for liquidity, strategic use, and future releases
|Ecosystem Development
|11.99 billion
|24%
|Funding partnerships, integrations, community growth, and the HBAR Foundation
|Purchase Agreements
|8.70 billion
|17%
|Investors, institutions, and commercial arrangements
|Founders & Early Executives
|6.90 billion
|14%
|Compensation and incentives for founding team and early contributors
|Swirlds (Tech Creator)
|3.98 billion
|8%
|Licensing, tech development, and ongoing support
|Employees & Service Providers
|2.22 billion
|4%
|Compensation and rewards for employees and external service providers
- Additional Allocations:
- Developer Community Fund: ~241 million HBAR (~0.5%)
- Ecosystem Reserves: 600 million HBAR (~1.2%)
- HBAR Foundation: Initially allocated 7 billion HBAR (~21.4%) for ecosystem grants and development
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for network transaction fees, which are split into network, service, and node fees.
- Staking:
- Hedera operates a permissioned Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model, governed by the Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 enterprises).
- Consensus nodes must stake HBAR to participate in network security and consensus.
- Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes and receive a share of staking rewards.
- As of March 2024, ~22.63 billion HBAR (~45.2% of total supply) was staked.
- Maximum annual staking reward rate: 2.5% (subject to Council adjustment).
- Ecosystem Incentives: HBAR is distributed to developers, projects, and community members through grants, rewards, and ecosystem programs (e.g., HBAR Foundation, developer funds).
- Other Uses: HBAR is used for governance, licensing payments (e.g., to Swirlds), and as an incentive for service providers.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking:
- Large allocations (e.g., treasury, ecosystem, founders) are subject to vesting and lock-up schedules to prevent market oversupply and align incentives.
- Staked HBAR is locked for the duration of the staking period.
- Unlocking:
- Token releases from the treasury and other locked allocations occur at the end of each quarter, following a pre-determined schedule.
- The release schedule is designed to be gradual and predictable, supporting market stability.
- Specific vesting schedules for founders, employees, and partners are outlined in Hedera's tokenomics documentation and are typically multi-year.
Governance and Control
- Governing Council:
- Composed of up to 39 global enterprises, responsible for network governance, treasury management, and protocol upgrades.
- Council decisions are required for major changes, including supply adjustments and staking parameters.
Summary Table: Hedera HBAR Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Supply
|50 billion HBAR (fixed)
|Issuance
|Pre-minted; quarterly scheduled releases from treasury
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, ecosystem incentives, governance, licensing, service compensation
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (up to 2.5%/year), grants, ecosystem programs
|Locking
|Vesting/lock-up for large allocations; staking lock-up
|Unlocking
|Quarterly releases; multi-year vesting for some allocations
|Governance
|Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 enterprises)
Key Takeaways
- Controlled Supply: All HBAR tokens are pre-minted, with a fixed cap and a transparent, scheduled release mechanism.
- Diverse Allocation: Tokens are distributed across treasury, ecosystem, investors, founders, and service providers to support network growth and stability.
- Staking and Incentives: HBAR is central to network security (staking) and ecosystem development (grants, rewards).
- Predictable Unlocking: Quarterly releases and vesting schedules ensure gradual integration of tokens into circulation, reducing volatility risks.
- Strong Governance: The Hedera Governing Council provides robust oversight and adaptability to changing market and network conditions.
This structure is designed to foster long-term sustainability, incentivize participation, and support the ongoing evolution of the Hedera ecosystem.
Tokenomi Hedera (HBAR): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Hedera (HBAR) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token HBAR yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token HBAR yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi HBAR, jelajahi harga live token HBAR!
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
