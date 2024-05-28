Tokenomi Internet Computer (ICP)
Informasi Internet Computer (ICP)
The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Internet Computer (ICP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Internet Computer (ICP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Internet Computer (ICP) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token ICP diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Genesis Supply & Inflation:
- At network genesis, 469 million ICP were created.
- Supply is inflationary, primarily due to rewards to Node Providers (who run infrastructure) and voting rewards to stakers participating in governance.
- As of May 28, 2024, the total supply reached approximately 519 million ICP.
Reward Emissions:
- Node Provider rewards: Minted monthly, calculated based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR), and paid for operating node hardware and infrastructure.
- Voting rewards: Paid daily, proportionally to “neurons” (locked ICP) based on voting activity and power.
Burn Mechanisms:
- ICP is burned:
- When converted to “cycles” (utility tokens to pay for computation/storage; 1 XDR worth of ICP = 1 trillion cycles),
- On each account transfer (0.0001 ICP is burned as a fee),
- When NNS proposal fees (10 ICP) are burned if proposals are rejected.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|ICP Supply (at Genesis)
|% of Supply
|DFINITY Foundation
|~111.94 million
|~23.87%
|Team Members
|~84.48 million
|~18.01%
|Early Contributors
|~44.58 million
|~9.51%
|Internet Computer Assoc.
|20.00 million
|~4.26%
|Advisors & 3rd Parties
|~11.24 million
|~2.40%
|Community & Developer
|~2.24 million
|~0.48%
|Node Operators
|~1.05 million
|~0.22%
|Airdrop Participants
|~3.76 million (1 yr vesting)
|~0.80%
- Additional tokens distributed via airdrop (vesting over 1 year from May 2021).
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Staking:
- Stake ICP (minimum 1 ICP) to create a “neuron.”
- Locked “neurons” grant voting power, the ability to propose or vote on governance (NNS, the network DAO), and reward accrual (called “maturity”).
- Cycle Creation (Gas):
- ICP can be converted (burned) into cycles to pay for computation, memory, and storage on canisters (Internet Computer’s smart contracts).
- Network Operations:
- Used to pay node providers and, in the near future, API nodes.
- Burning:
- Transfer fees and rejected proposal fees are burned, reducing supply.
- Medium of Exchange:
- Transacts value within the ecosystem and on DEXs such as ICPSwap.
Incentives:
- Node Providers: Receive monthly inflationary rewards in ICP.
- Stakers (“neurons”): Earn daily voting rewards (can be claimed as ICP, subject to unlock conditions).
- No liquidity provision mechanism presently exists.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
-
To participate in governance and earn voting rewards, ICP must be locked in a neuron for a “dissolve delay” of minimum 6 months; maximum 8 years.
-
Voting power depends on both lock-up length (dissolve delay) and “age bonus” (how long the neuron has been staked).
- 6 months → 1.06x bonus; 8 years → 2x bonus (linear in between).
- Maximum “neuron age” bonus is 1.25x after 4 years.
-
Users can increase lock-up duration at any time, decrease only by initiating “dissolve,” which starts the countdown.
-
Adding tokens to a neuron resets its age bonus proportionally.
5. Unlocking Time
-
Unlocking (Dissolving):
- When dissolve delay reaches zero, neurons can be “disbursed” (ICP returned to owner).
- Voting rewards claimable only after full unlock; minimum claim is 1 ICP.
-
Airdrop/TGE Vesting:
- Airdrop tokens vested monthly over 1 year from launch (May 2021).
-
Team and early allocations likely subject to bespoke vesting schedules, but publicly disclosed lockups are focused on staking, not team unlocks.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis: 469M ICP; Inflation via Node Provider & Voting Rewards
|Burn
|Cycles minting, transaction fees, rejected proposal fees
|Allocation
|Foundation, team, contributors, association, public (airdrop with 1 yr vest), nodes
|Usage
|Governance, cycle (gas) payments, node compensation, network fees, DEX trades
|Incentives
|Node provider & staking (neuron) rewards (inflationary)
|Lock-up
|Governance staking: 6 months–8 years (with unlock bonuses); airdrop vesting: 1 year
|Unlock
|Full unlock after dissolve delay; team vesting unspecified; airdrop: 1 year monthly
Nuances & Implications
- Economic Security: The long lock-up periods incentivize long-term commitment to governance, discouraging short-term speculation.
- Inflation: Secular inflation from node and voting rewards; counterbalanced by direct burning in utility (cycles), and governance (proposal) processes.
- Governance Centrality: Holding and staking ICP is essential to exercise any onchain control over Internet Computer—even for ecosystem projects (e.g. via SNS DAOs).
- Incentive Alignment: Node providers and governance participants are directly compensated, aligning the interests of infrastructure providers with network health.
- Unlock Risks: Most circulating supply is liquid; primary lock-up is voluntary via staking (with the exception of vesting allocations for investors and airdrop recipients).
- No Delegation: All governance power is directly tied to staked neurons; as of the latest disclosures, there is no delegation mechanism (unlike many PoS chains).
This structure provides an in-depth overview of ICP’s token economics. For specifics around unlock schedules and precise vesting details for early team/VC allocations, refer to official DFINITY/Internet Computer documentation, as public data is primarily focused on staking mechanics, airdrop, and network incentives.
Tokenomi Internet Computer (ICP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Internet Computer (ICP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token ICP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token ICP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi ICP, jelajahi harga live token ICP!
Cara Membeli ICP
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Internet Computer (ICP) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli ICP, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Internet Computer (ICP)
Menganalisis riwayat harga ICP membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga ICP
Ingin mengetahui arah ICP? Halaman prediksi harga ICP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Beli Internet Computer (ICP)
Jumlah
1 ICP = 5.698 USD