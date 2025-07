Informasi Lagrange (LA)

Lagrange builds two core products: a decentralized ZK Prover Network and a ZK Coprocessor. Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network is the foundational layer that offers universal proof generation for a variety of use cases, such as rollups, ZK coprocessing and cross-chain messaging. The ZK Coprocessor enables developers to prove custom SQL queries over onchain data, directly from smart contracts.