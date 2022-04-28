Tokenomi Ondo (ONDO)
Informasi Ondo (ONDO)
The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Ondo (ONDO)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Ondo (ONDO), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Ondo (ONDO) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token ONDO diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Launch: All tokens were initially under a “Global Lock-Up” until January 18, 2024, when the lock-up was lifted following a governance proposal.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community Access Sale
|~1.99% of supply; sold via CoinList in May 2022
|90% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), 10% linearly daily over the following year
|Private Sales
|~12.9% of supply; two rounds
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|~52.11% of supply; for future airdrops, contributors, and ecosystem growth
|24% unlocked at TGE, remainder unlocks linearly yearly over 5 years
|Other (Team, Advisors)
|Not fully disclosed, but subject to similar vesting as private sales
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to the Ondo DAO and Flux Finance. To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.
- Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion is reserved for ecosystem growth, including potential airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).
- Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points through the Ondo Points Program, with additional rewards for “diamond hands” (long-term holders).
- No Staking or Liquidity Mining: As of late 2024, there are no formal staking or liquidity provision mechanisms for ONDO.
Locking Mechanism
- Initial Global Lock-Up: All tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.
- Vesting Schedules:
- Private sale and team allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff after public launch, followed by 3 years of yearly vesting.
- Ecosystem Growth tokens have a 24% unlock at TGE, with the remainder vesting linearly over 5 years.
- Community Access Sale tokens had 90% unlocked at TGE, with the remaining 10% unlocking daily over one year.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Unlocking Details
|Community Access Sale
|2024-01-18
|2025-01-17
|90% at TGE, 10% linearly daily over 1 year
|Private Sales
|2025-01-18
|2028-01-18
|1-year cliff post-launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|2024-01-18
|2029-01-18
|24% at TGE, remainder linearly yearly over 5 years
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public launch Jan 2024
|Allocation
|Community Sale, Private Sales, Ecosystem Growth, Team/Advisors
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, points program
|Incentives
|Governance participation, points rewards, future airdrops
|Locking
|Initial global lock-up, vesting for private/team, linear unlock for ecosystem/community
|Unlocking
|Community: 90% TGE, 10% over 1 year; Private/Team: 1-year cliff + 3-year vest; Ecosystem: 5 years
Additional Notes
- No Capital or Profit Rights: ONDO does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in Ondo Finance Inc., the Ondo Foundation, or related entities.
- No Confirmed Staking: As of December 2024, there is no staking or liquidity mining for ONDO.
- Governance Platform: Governance is conducted via Tally, with specific delegation and quorum requirements.
This structure is designed to align incentives for long-term participation, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance, while ensuring a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
Tokenomi Ondo (ONDO): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Ondo (ONDO) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token ONDO yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token ONDO yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi ONDO, jelajahi harga live token ONDO!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.