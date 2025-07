Informasi TrueFiToken (TRU)

TrueFi is the DeFi protocol launched by TrustToken for unsecured lending, and TRU is a native token used for loan pledge and voting. TrustNetwork is a digital asset conversion platform that allows anyone to create liquidity and partial ownership of assets, and provide insurance and auditing for their asset holders.

Situs Web Resmi: https://truefi.io/ Explorer Blok: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4c19596f5aaff459fa38b0f7ed92f11ae6543784