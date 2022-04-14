Tokenomi Ethervista (VISTA)
Informasi Ethervista (VISTA)
Ethervista is a new standard for Decentralized Exchanges -Built for Ethereum and Layer 2s.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Ethervista (VISTA)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Ethervista (VISTA), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token Ethervista (VISTA) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token VISTA diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
Introduction
Ethervista is a decentralized finance (DeFi) analytics platform, focusing on Ethereum-based asset insights and management. While detailed, direct source material specific to Ethervista's token economics is limited, it is possible to outline the comprehensive framework used in the industry—which includes issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms—by referencing prevailing norms and highlighting where relevant specifics would typically appear.
Issuance and Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Description
|Allocation Approach
|Token Issuance
|Typically fixed or capped supply, or schedule-based emission
|Common methods: fixed total supply, periodic/minted according to protocol rules
|Initial Distribution
|Distribution at Token Generation Event (TGE) or via continuous minting
|e.g., seed/private/public sales, team, advisors, ecosystem, treasury
|Vesting/Lock-up
|Conditional unlocking over months or years for most allocations
|Linear, cliff (delayed), or hybrid vesting/lock-up
Note: As of now, there is no direct distribution or unlock data available for Ethervista tokens. If Ethervista follows industry DeFi norms, it may allocate tokens as follows:
- Community/farming: To incentivize platform use and liquidity provision.
- Team/advisors: Subject to long lock-ups to ensure long-term commitment.
- Investors/backers: Frequently with lock-ups to prevent early dumping.
- Treasury/ecosystem: To fund future growth, ecosystem incentives, or governance.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
- Platform Utility: Native tokens grant access to advanced analytical tools, reporting, or discounted fees.
- Governance: Voting power in governance proposals, parameter changes, or new feature approval.
- Staking/Reward Programs: Participants earn rewards for staking tokens or providing platform liquidity. Rewards can be paid in native or other ecosystem tokens.
- Fee Sharing: Token holders may share in the platform’s revenue or receive a portion of fees collected (e.g., via staking).
- Exclusive Access: Holding or locking tokens may be required for premium analytics or early access to new products.
Locking and Unlocking (Vesting) Mechanisms
|Allocation
|Typical Lock Type
|Vesting Period
|Unlock Mechanism
|Team/Founders
|Hard lock + Vesting
|12–48 months
|Linear/Cliff unlocks after cliff
|Early Investors
|Vesting
|6–24 months
|Linear, sometimes with initial cliff
|Community
|Short/none
|Immediate or within 3-6 months
|Sometimes with small vesting or none
|Liquidity/Farming
|Conditional
|Continuous
|Rewards released as earned
- Lock Types: Hard locks are common (tokens inaccessible for a set period), often followed by linear vesting. Sometimes soft locks (where tokens can be withdrawn after a penalty) are used for liquidity incentives.
- Unlock Timing: Ranges from immediate (for airdrops or community incentives) to 4+ years for team and advisor allocations.
Data Availability and Limitations
- Unlock Schedule: No explicit data found in the current database for Ethervista’s token unlock schedule or precise vesting calendars.
- Best Practice: Projects typically publish a full allocation and vesting schedule in their documentation or as a dedicated vesting dashboard.
Key Considerations and Implications
- Supply Overhang: Large, near-term unlocks may pressure token value if not matched by growing utility and demand.
- Stakeholder Alignment: Long vesting and lockups align founders' and backers’ interests with long-term project health.
- Incentive Sustainability: Ongoing incentive emissions need to balance near-term participation with long-term supply/demand dynamics to avoid excessive inflation.
Actionable Insights
- Monitor Official Channels: Check Ethervista’s official documentation, blog, governance forum, and analytics pages for up-to-date, granular token economics disclosures.
- Watch Vesting Dashboards: If available, dashboards will show upcoming unlocks and circulating supply shifts—key for risk assessment.
- Analyze Incentive Programs: Dissect current and past incentive structures to gauge their sustainability and impact on token demand.
Conclusion
While Ethervista’s specific tokenomics are not yet fully documented in public, projects in its sector generally deploy a combination of capped/controlled issuances, multi-year vesting for key stakeholders, community incentives, and mechanisms to provide utility, value accrual, and network effects for holders. Always validate via official project sources before making decisions based on token economics.
Tokenomi Ethervista (VISTA): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Ethervista (VISTA) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token VISTA yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token VISTA yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi VISTA, jelajahi harga live token VISTA!
Cara Membeli VISTA
Tertarik untuk menambahkan Ethervista (VISTA) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli VISTA, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Riwayat Harga Ethervista (VISTA)
Menganalisis riwayat harga VISTA membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.
Prediksi Harga VISTA
Ingin mengetahui arah VISTA? Halaman prediksi harga VISTA kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.
Beli Ethervista (VISTA)
Jumlah
1 VISTA = 6.46 USD