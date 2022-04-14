Tokenomi Aether Games (AEG)
Informasi Aether Games (AEG)
Aether Games is a transmedia development studio focused on creating immersive experiences through games, series and interactive AI technologies. Aether Games is not only enhancing the gaming experience, but is also empowering players in a way that is also inclusive of traditional gamers. Aether Games have secured the Exclusive Rights to develop the Official Online Trading Card Game for "The Wheel of Time" series. Products lineup Aether: Trading Card Game Aether is a Trading Card Game set in the dark fantasy universe. Players use a variety of Adventurers, Creatures and Cards, each with their own unique mechanics, to craft powerful new strategies. Players quest for new cards and battle each other for ranks and rewards, all while customizing their decks and cards to suit their individual playstyles. With real-time online battles, deep strategy, and expansive card sets, Aether offers an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. Aether Saga Fully CGI 3D cinematic dark fantasy series about Holda and Einar, immersing the audience into the world of Aether. Aether Saga is a captivating story set in a mystical Viking world, where ancient Norse mythology intertwines with magical elements. Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time Venture into the legendary world of "The Wheel of Time" with Aether Games' upcoming title "Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time". "The Wheel of Time" is an epic fantasy masterpiece by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Spanning 14 novels, it's a tale of magic, conflict, and destiny that has captivated millions worldwide. Its rich narrative and deep lore have made it one of the best-selling fantasy series ever, securing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a successful TV adaptation on AmazonPrime. Token Utility $AEG: Empowering Aether Games Ecosystem
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Aether Games (AEG)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Aether Games (AEG), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Aether Games (AEG): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Aether Games (AEG) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token AEG yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token AEG yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi AEG, jelajahi harga live token AEG!
Prediksi Harga AEG
Ingin mengetahui arah AEG? Halaman prediksi harga AEG kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.