Informasi noo (NOO)

$noo is a community-driven coin that tells the story of a resilient cat who was abandoned by its original developer but embraced by a group of passionate supporters. This project represents more than just a token; it embodies the spirit of perseverance and the love of a united community rallying behind a shared cause. With $noo, we are building a brighter future together, inspired by the cat that brought us all together.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.noosolana.fun/