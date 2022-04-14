Tokenomi Ouroboros (ORX)
Informasi Ouroboros (ORX)
ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable.
You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence:
TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims.
Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Ouroboros (ORX)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Ouroboros (ORX), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Ouroboros (ORX): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Ouroboros (ORX) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token ORX yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token ORX yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi ORX, jelajahi harga live token ORX!
Prediksi Harga ORX
Ingin mengetahui arah ORX? Halaman prediksi harga ORX kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
