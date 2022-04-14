Tokenomi paul (PAUL)
Paul Coin: The Purpose of Mocking Everything
Paul Coin is designed to add a humorous twist to the serious and often complex world of digital currencies and cryptocurrency. The core philosophy of this coin is to evaluate both technological developments and societal trends from a playful perspective.
A Humorous Approach The most prominent feature of Paul Coin is its ability to mock everything. This indicates that Paul serves a purpose beyond just being an investment or payment tool. Paul Coin questions the seriousness of technology, finance, and even its own existence, offering a lighter perspective on these fields. In essence, Paul responds to the complexity and exaggerated expectations of the crypto world with a form of irony.
Fun and Creative Content Paul Coin’s goal is not only to entertain but also to encourage community engagement through creative content and campaigns. These might include humorous social media posts, ironic advertising campaigns, or Paul’s "surprise" capabilities. By doing so, Paul fosters a fun and creative community, establishing a bond among users.
Critique of Crypto Culture Paul Coin serves as a critique of the excessive optimism and bubbles within the crypto world. It acts as a tool to highlight the exaggerated aspects of cryptocurrency culture and market volatility. In this context, Paul mirrors the extravagant tendencies of the crypto scene, providing users with a broader perspective.
Community and Interaction Paul Coin reflects its humorous and creative nature through community interactions. The team behind the coin actively encourages users to participate, with Paul "speaking" in various contexts. Community events, competitions, or fun polls are ways in which Paul offers users opportunities to express themselves and engage with the coin.
Education and Awareness Paul Coin also aims to educate a wider audience about the crypto world and raise awareness, but does so with a humorous twist. This approach helps reach a broader audience and makes the complexities of cryptocurrency more accessible.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga paul (PAUL)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk paul (PAUL), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi paul (PAUL): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi paul (PAUL) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token PAUL yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token PAUL yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi PAUL, jelajahi harga live token PAUL!
