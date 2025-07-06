MEXC Exchange
A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 215,850 HYPE at a price of 8.37 million US dollars, lost 290,000 US dollars, and
PANews
2025/07/06 11:51
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At
PANews
2025/07/06 10:58
Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd
PANews reported on July 6 that Sonic stated on the X platform that the first season $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15 and 22.
PANews
2025/07/06 10:50
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
PANews reported on July 6 that Vitalik Buterin responded to a user's view on the collective carbon footprint. The user pointed out that "it is normal for industry professionals to
PANews
2025/07/06 10:29
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xE2f8 deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid within 30 minutes to purchase HYPE spot and go long on HYPE.
PANews
2025/07/06 10:12
A whale bought 3.72 million Fartcoins through two new wallets
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 18 hours ago, a whale created two new wallets and spent 4.53 million USDC to purchase 3.72 million Fartcoins at
PANews
2025/07/06 10:09
Musk announces the establishment of the "American Party" to "avoid bankruptcy of the United States"
Written by: Wall Street News Musk officially announced the establishment of the "American Party", targeting key seats in the 2026 midterm elections. According to CCTV News, on July 5 local
PANews
2025/07/06 10:06
Zama founder: ZAMA tokens have not been launched yet, and the ZAMA tokens on Pancake are a scam
PANews reported on July 6 that Zama founder Rand tweeted that there is no ZAMA token yet. The one on Pancake is a scam, and its FDV has reached 60
PANews
2025/07/06 09:23
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to $136.5 million in the past week. Market participation
PANews
2025/07/06 08:56
Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction
PANews
2025/07/06 08:50
