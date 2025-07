Informasi PAID Network (PAID)

PAID is a Decentralised Crowdfunding Platform with the mission to provide highly vetted projects and founders bringing brilliant ideas with crowd-sourced funding for the benefit of all and particularly in terms of transparency, security and efficiency.

Situs Web Resmi: https://paidnetwork.com/ Explorer Blok: https://basescan.org/token/0x655a51e6803faf50d4ace80fa501af2f29c856cf