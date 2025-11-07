BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasarSpotFutures500XTabunganAcara
Lainnya
Harga live district0x hari ini adalah 0.01861882 USD. Lacak informasi harga aktual DNT ke USD, beserta grafik live, kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan banyak lagi. Telusuri tren harga DNT dengan mudah di MEXC sekarang.Harga live district0x hari ini adalah 0.01861882 USD. Lacak informasi harga aktual DNT ke USD, beserta grafik live, kapitalisasi pasar, volume 24 jam, dan banyak lagi. Telusuri tren harga DNT dengan mudah di MEXC sekarang.

Selengkapnya Tentang DNT

Info Harga DNT

Penjelasan DNT

Whitepaper DNT

Situs Web Resmi DNT

Tokenomi DNT

Prakiraan Harga DNT

Earn

Airdrop+

Berita

Blog

Learn

Logo district0x

Harga district0x (DNT)

Tidak masuk listing

Harga Live 1 DNT ke USD:

$0.01861864
$0.01861864$0.01861864
+1.20%1D
mexc
Data token ini bersumber dari pihak ketiga. MEXC hanya bertindak sebagai agregator informasi. Jelajahi token lain yang masuk listing di pasar Spot MEXC!
USD
Grafik Harga Live district0x (DNT)
Halaman terakhir diperbarui: 2025-11-07 16:07:58 (UTC+8)

Informasi Harga district0x (DNT) (USD)

Rentang perubahan harga 24 jam:
$ 0.01839668
$ 0.01839668$ 0.01839668
Low 24 Jam
$ 0.01901867
$ 0.01901867$ 0.01901867
High 24 Jam

$ 0.01839668
$ 0.01839668$ 0.01839668

$ 0.01901867
$ 0.01901867$ 0.01901867

$ 0.48337
$ 0.48337$ 0.48337

$ 0.00216748
$ 0.00216748$ 0.00216748

-0.71%

+1.21%

-7.64%

-7.64%

Harga aktual district0x (DNT) adalah $0.01861882. Selama 24 jam terakhir, DNT diperdagangkan antara low $ 0.01839668 dan high $ 0.01901867, yang menunjukkan volatilitas pasar yang aktif. Harga all-time highDNT adalah $ 0.48337, sedangkan harga all-time low aset ini adalah $ 0.00216748.

Dalam hal kinerja jangka pendek, DNT telah berubah sebesar -0.71% selama 1 jam terakhir, +1.21% selama 24 jam, dan -7.64% dalam 7 hari terakhir. Ini memberi Anda gambaran singkat tentang tren harga terkini dan dinamika pasar aset ini di MEXC.

Informasi Pasar district0x (DNT)

$ 13.99M
$ 13.99M$ 13.99M

--
----

$ 18.62M
$ 18.62M$ 18.62M

751.22M
751.22M 751.22M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Kapitalisasi Pasar district0x saat ini adalah $ 13.99M, dan volume perdagangannya dalam 24 jam adalah --. Suplai beredar DNT adalah 751.22M, dan total suplainya sebesar 1000000000.0. Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) aset ini adalah $ 18.62M.

Riwayat Harga district0x (DNT) USD

Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga district0x ke USD adalah $ +0.00022213.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga district0x ke USD adalah $ -0.0045055775.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga district0x ke USD adalah $ -0.0066622178.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga district0x ke USD adalah $ -0.00980709303226599.

PeriodePerubahan (USD)Perubahan (%)
Hari ini$ +0.00022213+1.21%
30 Days$ -0.0045055775-24.19%
60 Hari$ -0.0066622178-35.78%
90 Hari$ -0.00980709303226599-34.50%

Apa yang dimaksud dengan district0x (DNT)

The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts.

The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality.

While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x.

District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem.

By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.

MEXC adalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka yang dipercaya oleh lebih dari 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC dikenal sebagai bursa yang menawarkan pilihan token terbanyak, listing token tercepat, dan biaya trading terendah di pasar. Bergabunglah dengan MEXC sekarang juga untuk menikmati likuiditas terbaik dan biaya paling kompetitif di pasar!

Sumber Daya district0x (DNT)

Whitepaper
Situs Web Resmi

Prediksi Harga district0x (USD)

Berapa nilai district0x (DNT) dalam USD besok, minggu depan, atau bulan depan? Berapa nilai aset Anda district0x (DNT) pada tahun 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — atau bahkan 10 atau 20 tahun dari sekarang? Gunakan alat prediksi harga kami untuk menelusuri prakiraan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang untuk district0x.

Cek prediksi harga district0x sekarang!

DNT ke Mata Uang Lokal

Tokenomi district0x (DNT)

Memahami tokenomi district0x (DNT) dapat memberikan wawasan yang lebih mendalam tentang nilai jangka panjang dan potensi pertumbuhannya. Mulai dari distribusi token hingga pengelolaan suplai, tokenomi mengungkap struktur inti ekonomi suatu proyek. Pelajari tentang tokenomi yang luas dari token DNT sekarang!

Orang Juga Bertanya: Pertanyaan Lain Tentang district0x (DNT)

Berapa nilai district0x (DNT) hari ini?
Harga live DNT dalam USD adalah 0.01861882 USD. Ini diperbarui secara aktual berdasarkan data pasar terbaru.
Berapa harga DNT ke USD saat ini?
Harga DNT ke USD saat ini adalah $ 0.01861882. Cobalah Konverter MEXC untuk mendapatkan konversi token yang akurat.
Berapa kapitalisasi pasar district0x?
Kapitalisasi pasar DNT adalah $ 13.99M USD. Kapitalisasi pasar = harga saat ini × suplai yang beredar. Ini menunjukkan total nilai pasar dan peringkat token ini.
Berapa suplai beredar DNT?
Suplai beredar DNT adalah 751.22M USD.
Berapa harga all‑time high (ATH) DNT?
DNT mencapai harga ATH sebesar 0.48337 USD.
Berapa harga all‑time low (ATL) DNT?
DNT mencapai harga ATL 0.00216748 USD.
Berapa volume perdagangan DNT?
Volume perdagangan 24 jam live DNT adalah -- USD.
Akankah harga DNT naik lebih tinggi tahun ini?
DNT mungkin naik lebih tinggi tahun ini tergantung pada kondisi pasar dan perkembangan proyek. Cek prediksi harga DNT untuk mendapatkan analisis yang lebih mendalam.
Halaman terakhir diperbarui: 2025-11-07 16:07:58 (UTC+8)

Perkembangan Industri Penting district0x (DNT)

Waktu (UTC+8)JenisInformasi
11-07 01:12:41Kabar Industri Terkini
Indeks Ketakutan Kripto Naik ke 27, Pasar Bergeser dari "Ketakutan Ekstrem" ke "Ketakutan"
11-06 14:15:13Kabar Industri Terkini
Token Ekosistem BNB Chain Pulih Secara Signifikan, GIGGLE dan Binance Life Memimpin dalam Kapitalisasi Pasar
11-06 11:42:30Kabar Industri Terkini
Pasar Kripto Memanas saat Bitcoin Menembus $104.000, Saham Kripto A.S. Naik di Seluruh Papan
11-05 17:18:00Kabar Industri Terkini
Ethereum rebound menembus $3.300, penurunan 24 jam menyempit menjadi 8,98%
11-05 10:42:00Data On-chain
Dalam 24 jam terakhir, likuidasi global melebihi $2 miliar, dengan lebih dari 470.000 trader terlikuidasi
11-04 17:22:15Kabar Industri Terkini
Indeks Ketakutan dan Keserakahan Kripto Turun ke 21, Pasar Memasuki "Ketakutan Ekstrem"

Penafian

Harga mata uang kripto tunduk pada risiko pasar dan volatilitas harga yang tinggi. Pastikan Anda berinvestasi pada proyek dan produk yang Anda kenal dan Anda pahami risikonya. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan cermat pengalaman investasi, situasi keuangan, tujuan investasi, dan toleransi risiko Anda serta berkonsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan independen sebelum melakukan investasi apa pun. Materi ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat keuangan. Kinerja masa lalu bukanlah indikator yang dapat diandalkan untuk kinerja masa depan. Nilai investasi Anda dapat naik maupun turun, dan Anda mungkin tidak memperoleh kembali jumlah yang Anda investasikan. Anda bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas keputusan investasi Anda. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas kerugian yang mungkin Anda alami. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut, silakan lihat Ketentuan Penggunaan dan Peringatan Risiko kami. Harap perhatikan juga bahwa data yang berkaitan dengan mata uang kripto yang disebutkan di atas yang disajikan di sini (seperti harga aktualnya saat ini) didasarkan pada sumber pihak ketiga. Ini disajikan kepada Anda "sebagaimana adanya" dan hanya sebagai informasi, tanpa pernyataan atau jaminan apa pun. Tautan yang diberikan ke situs pihak ketiga juga tidak berada di bawah kendali MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggung jawab atas keandalan dan keakuratan situs pihak ketiga tersebut beserta kontennya.

POPULER

Mata uang kripto yang sedang tren saat ini dan menarik perhatian pasar yang signifikan

Logo Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,973.99
$101,973.99$101,973.99

-0.03%

Logo Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,359.42
$3,359.42$3,359.42

+1.80%

Logo ChainOpera AI

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$1.1710
$1.1710$1.1710

+36.48%

Logo Solana

Solana

SOL

$158.15
$158.15$158.15

+1.43%

Logo USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0004
$1.0004$1.0004

0.00%

Volume TERATAS

Mata uang kripto dengan volume trading tertinggi

Logo Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,973.99
$101,973.99$101,973.99

-0.03%

Logo Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,359.42
$3,359.42$3,359.42

+1.80%

Logo Solana

Solana

SOL

$158.15
$158.15$158.15

+1.43%

Logo XRP

XRP

XRP

$2.2338
$2.2338$2.2338

-0.03%

Logo Binance Coin

Binance Coin

BNB

$969.05
$969.05$969.05

+3.79%

Baru Ditambahkan

Mata uang kripto yang baru saja masuk listing dan tersedia untuk trading

Logo Neuralinker

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo SN51

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo BNBird

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo CC

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo Capybobo

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Gainer Teratas

Pump kripto teratas hari ini

Logo Folks Finance

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.460
$4.460$4.460

+346.00%

Logo Sudeng

Sudeng

HIPPO

$0.007919
$0.007919$0.007919

+271.08%

Logo Burnr

Burnr

BURNR

$0.00002332
$0.00002332$0.00002332

+116.52%

Logo DeAgentAI

DeAgentAI

AIA

$13.0192
$13.0192$13.0192

+113.08%

Logo UnifAI

UnifAI

UAI

$0.0991
$0.0991$0.0991

+98.20%